'Vanderpump Rules' star James Kennedy arrested for domestic violence, released on $20k bail

The reality TV star has been dating Ally Lewber since 2022

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
Published
"Vanderpump Rules" star James Kennedy has been arrested for domestic violence, Fox News Digital can confirm. 

According to Sergeant Stephen Turner of the Burbank Police Department, officers were dispatched to the reality star’s home on Tuesday evening after receiving multiple calls about a man and a woman fighting. 

It is unclear whether Ally Lewber, his longtime girlfriend and "Vanderpump Rules" co-star, was involved. 

James Kennedy walks the red carpet wearing a crimson suit

James Kennedy found fame as a star on "Vanderpump Rules." (Amanda Edwards)

Upon arrival, law enforcement determined it was a domestic incident and arrested Kennedy for misdemeanor domestic violence.

Kennedy has been released on $20,000 bail. Formal charges are pending review by the Burbank City Attorney’s office. 

A photo of James Kennedy and Ally Lewber

James Kennedy and Ally Lewber have been dating since 2022.  (River Callaway/Variety via Getty Images)

Hours before the incident occurred on Dec. 10, the couple, who share a home together, attended Kathy Hilton's annual Christmas party. 

Earlier this year, Lewber addressed rumors of domestic violence allegations during an appearance on "Vanderpump Rules" co-star Scheana Shay’s "Scheananigans" podcast.

James Kennedy Ally Lewber

The couple have faced domestic violence rumors before.  (Andrew Toth/Getty Images for REÁL MESA)

"That never happened. There was no physical altercation," Lewber said, after "Real Housewives" stars Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge claimed they once witnessed the couple getting into a "physical altercation."

"Yes, we were in the car together. I thought we were having fun. We were having fun. But then James and I did get into an argument, but there was no physical assault," she added. 

Representatives for Kennedy and Lewber did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. 

