'Vanderpump Rules' star Brittany Cartwright files for divorce from Jax Taylor

Reality star Brittany Cartwright filed a petition Tuesday for the dissolution of her marriage with estranged husband Jax Taylor, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

The "Vanderpump Rules" star cited "irreconcilable differences" in the divorce docs filed in a Los Angeles County court. She cited their date of separation as Jan. 24, 2024.

Taylor (whose full name is Jason Michael Cauchi) and Cartwright were married in her home state of Kentucky while Bravo cameras were rolling on June 29, 2019.

Cartwright, 35, also filed for full legal and physical custody of the couple's three-year-old son, Cruz Cauchi, and requested a judge sign off on child visitation rights for Taylor.

She also asked that a judge terminate the court's ability to award support to both parties.

Community property had not yet been "ascertained at this time," per documents. "They will be fully incorporated in Petitioner's Preliminary declaration of Disclosures to be incorporated herein by reference."

Attorney's fees and costs were requested to be paid by each party, with the caveat that "petitioner reserves the right to request reimbursement and credits and any other relief that the court deems equitable, just and proper in this matter."

Shortly after filing for divorce, Cartwright posted a stunning selfie on social media, and admitted that she was "getting my sparkle back."

Last month, Taylor sought in-patient treatment and entered a mental health facility amid marital woes with Cartwright. The couple announced their separation in February.

"Jax has always been candid about his mental health struggles, especially during the past few months on his podcast ("When Reality Hits")," Taylor's rep told Fox News Digital. "He has made the decision to seek in-patient treatment. This is a particularly sensitive time for him and his family. They ask for privacy and respect until he is ready to speak more on this matter."

Fans saw their marital struggles play out in the first season of "The Valley" earlier this year.

Cartwright spoke with Us Weekly after announcing the couple’s separation on the "When Reality Hits" podcast in February, saying she and Taylor "are taking time apart."

"I’ve forgiven Jax for things that I shouldn’t have over the years. I stood by him no matter what. But after nine years, that can wear on you," she said.

"Things are in his hands if he’s going to fix some things in our relationship, so we will see," she said, adding "it’s disappointing" that Taylor has not, in her opinion, put in any effort to repair the relationship.

"I don’t think that he thought I was actually going to leave, and it’s been three months now," Cartwright said. "So I think that he thought I would come right back and things would go right back to how they were, and that’s just not happening."

Fox News Digital's Christina Dugan Ramirez contributed to this report.