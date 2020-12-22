Van Morrison slams politicians who 'haven’t missed a paycheck' since lockdown in UK

Van Morrison has taken a stand against the mandatory coronavirus lockdown happening across the United Kingdom as coronavirus cases continue to spike.

On Monday, he slammed politicians on Twitter for their hypocrisy.

"Remember, those who are shutting down our economy haven’t missed a paycheck since lockdown began. We are not in this together," the Northern Irish singer-songwriter wrote.

In a separate tweet, Morrison also called out the Northern Ireland Executive, an administrative branch of the legislature responsible for trade and investment, agriculture and rural development, education, health, policing and justice.

"10 months on and the @niexecutive still hasn’t presented the science for the Northern Ireland lockdown," he said.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday imposed a new round of restrictions for London and much of southern England after officials said they have identified a new COVID-19 strain that can spread more quickly and is believed to be linked to a rise in infections across those areas.

New Tier 4 coronavirus restrictions require nonessential shops, hairdressers and indoor leisure venues to close after the end of business hours Saturday.

The announcement comes a day after the country reported more than 28,500 new COVID-19 cases, with nearly 500 deaths.

On Friday, rock and blues guitarist Eric Clapton and Morrison released an anti-lockdown song titled "Stand and Deliver."

The 4-minute and 33-second track expresses criticism over shelter-in-place orders and other coronavirus restrictions such as face masks.

The song is a part of Morrison’s "Save Live Music" campaign and proceeds from the song will reportedly go to the songwriter’s musician-focused Lockdown Hardship Fund.

Morrison released three other anti-lockdown songs earlier this year, including "Born to Be Free," "As I Walked Out" and "No More Lockdown."

