Eric Clapton, Van Morrison release song against coronavirus lockdowns: ‘Stand and Deliver’

Two of the U.K.’s most famous musicians have taken a stand against coronavirus lockdowns.

Rock and blues guitarist Eric Clapton released an anti-lockdown song titled "Stand and Deliver" on Friday, which was penned by Northern Irish singer-songwriter Van Morrison.

The 4-minute and 33-second track expresses criticism over shelter-in-place orders and other coronavirus restrictions such as face masks.

ERIC CLAPTON SLAMMED AFTER PAST RACIALLY INSENSITIVE REMARKS SURFACE AMID RELEASE OF ANTI-LOCKDOWN SONG

"Do you wanna be a free man/ Or do you wanna be a slave?" Clapton sings. "Do you wanna wear these chains / Until you’re lying in the grave?"

He goes on to note he doesn’t want to be a pauper or a prince but instead, he wants to do his job as a musician. Or as Clapton puts it: "Playin’ the blues for my friends."

"Magna Carta, Bill of Rights / The constitution, what’s it worth? / You know they’re gonna grind us down / Until it really hurts," he continues. "Is this a sovereign nation / Or just a police state? / You better look out, people / Before it gets too late."

CORONAVIRUS CASES IN NYC LINKED TO TULUM FESTIVAL THAT BECAME SUPERSPREADER EVENT: REPORT

Clapton closes out his tune with "Dick Turpin wore a mask too," which is a reference to the infamous English highwayman who committed a slew of crimes in the 18th century while he wore a mask.

This is not the first time Clapton has made his stance known regarding the global pandemic.

"We must stand up and be counted because we need to find a way out of this mess," the 75-year-old guitarist previously said in a statement. "The alternative is not worth thinking about. Live music might never recover."

VAN MORRISON SLAMS ‘PSEUDO-SCIENCE’ OF SOCIALLY DISTANCED SHOWS AMID CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

The song is a part of Morrison’s "Save Live Music" campaign and proceeds from the song will reportedly go to the songwriter’s musician-focused Lockdown Hardship Fund. Morrison released three other anti-lockdown songs earlier this year, including "Born to Be Free," "As I Walked Out" and "No More Lockdown."

Health officials have publicly criticized Morrison’s stance for the safety of U.K. residents.

In an op-ed for the Rolling Stone, Northern Ireland Health Minister Robin Swann wrote, "It’s actually a smear on all those involved in the public health response to a virus that has taken lives on a massive scale. His words will give great comfort to the conspiracy theorists – the tin foil hat brigade who crusade against masks and vaccines and think this is all a huge global plot to remove freedoms."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ireland has more than 78,770 positive coronavirus cases while England has more than 2 million positive cases, according to data from the Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Dashboard.

Combined, the two countries have more than 69,300 deaths related to coronavirus complications.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The U.K. has recently imposed another lockdown due to rising coronavirus cases seen in the fall and winter months. Restrictions had been eased in the summer when cases were declining.