Valerie Harper's husband says doctors are recommending hospice care, explains why he ‘can’t’ and ‘won’t’

Valerie Harper's husband, Tony Cacciotti, revealed Tuesday that doctors have recommended he put the "Mary Tyler Moore Show" star -- who has been battling cancer -- in hospice care.

Cacciotti took to Facebook to give Harper's fans an update, writing: "I have been told by doctors to put Val in Hospice care and I can’t [because of our 40 years of shared commitment to each other] and I won’t because of the amazing good deeds she has graced us with while she’s been here on earth.

"We will continue going forward as long as the powers above allow us, I will do my very best in making Val as comfortable as possible," he added. "There are two special ANGELS on this planet masquerading as humans who live and work together, that have made it possible to have all of Val’s needs taken care of."

Cacciotti, who has been married to Harper since 1987, went on to say: "For those of you who have been in this position, you will totally understand that 'it’s hard letting go.' So as long as I’m able and capable, I’ll be where I belong right beside her."

"Many, many thanks for your outpouring of kindness and support. Tony," he concluded.

Harper's longtime friend Deanna also wrote a note thanking fans for their "love and support," adding that she will continue to post updates on the star's Facebook page.

The 79-year-old actress, who beat lung cancer in 2009, was diagnosed with a form of brain cancer called leptomeningeal carcinomatosis in 2013. The disease is incurable and she was told at the time she would only have months to live. However, thanks to the medical care she’s been given, the star is still fighting. Unfortunately, the fight comes at a great financial cost.

Last week, Harper’s family set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for the rising cost of her battle with cancer. According to People magazine, Cacciotti and Deanna created the page in order to help fund her medical costs that aren’t covered by insurance.

Harper is best known for playing Rhoda Morgenstern on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” in the 1970s. Her fan-beloved character earned her own spinoff, “Rhoda” from 1974 to 1978. She would later star in the 1980s sitcom “Valerie” (later titled “Valerie’s Family” and “The Hogan Family”). In addition, she appeared in more than a dozen feature films and won four Emmy Awards.

“I’ve had a wonderful career,” she previously told Fox News in 2017. “I got to be an actress. I was a dancer. And then I grew into this area of acting and that was just so wonderful.”

