ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Valerie Bertinelli gets emotional in Instagram post about self-loathing

She said she was doing her best to distract her mind from 'spiraling to a place of self-loathing'

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche
Valerie Bertinelli, the actress and television personality, got candid with her Instagram followers on Thursday and opened up that she had been struggling with the feeling of self-loathing after seeing a recent picture.

Bertinelli could be seen finding refuge in the cold rain. She said she was doing her best to distract her mind from "spiraling to a place of self-loathing."

FILE 2019: Valerie Bertinelli seen in New York City on October 12, 2019. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

She said she saw a picture and realized it was not where she wanted to be, physically.

"I don’t know if I ever will be," she said. "But when I see it in front of me, it really sends me down that path."

She said she has been doing her best to keep a positive attitude, and "hopefully, my body will follow along." She posted another video—from inside—and told followers that they should all give themselves permission to feel joy. 

FILE 2020: Valerie Bertinelli in Miami Beach on February 21, 2020. Florida. (Photo by Manny Hernandez/Getty Images)

The actress has had a challenging year. Her ex-husband and father of her son, Eddie Van Halen, died in October.  Earlier this year, she spoke out about her past "buying into the diet industry" after posting an emotional video in which she reacted to a body-shamer online. 

Her followers thanked her for being honest in her new post and for sharing a video when she was vulnerable.

"I can 100% relate! You are absolutely gorgeous and such a joyful, good hearted, genuine, caring human being which is exactly what inspire and encourage in others," one follower posted.

