‘Unplanned’ subject Abby Johnson on new series ‘Beautiful Lives’: ‘Know what you support’

Abby Johnson, a former clinic director at Planned Parenthood, continues to spread her message regarding abortion.

Johnson -- who is also the subject of the 2019 anti-abortion film “Unplanned" -- is the host of “Beautiful Lives,” a five-part interview series for Christian streaming service Pure Flix that "aims to challenge and inspire audiences to think deeper about the sanctity of life while giving a lens into the lives of women who have been significantly impacted by the industry," according to a press release.

The stories are told by workers who have left the abortion industry.

“I think whether you support abortion or you don't or even if you are in the middle, I think that information is power that's what people always say. I mean, the more you know. And when you know better, you do better,” Johnson told Fox News when asked if she felt her series could sway viewers' opinions.

She continued: “And I think that honestly, the bulk of our nation probably hasn't made up their mind definitively on the issue of abortion. And that's probably because there is so much information out there that people don't know what to believe.”

Johnson said she feels that many people who may be unsure of their beliefs could benefit from hearing “personal anecdotes” from those who have worked at abortion clinics.

“I think probably, some of the most powerful information is personal, anecdotal testimony,” she said. “So most people, you can give them facts and figures and people are like whatever. But for me, that data and stats – that sort of swayed my opinion. But for most people, it's personal testimony. I mean, that's really what changes and moves hearts for most people.”

Johnson said people should hear “the good, the bad and the ugly” and those looking for answers likely will not get the “full response” from people or organizations that support abortion.

“That's what this series is all about. It's that personal testimony because if I want to know something about a company, I could go to that company and ask questions and they're going to give me their company line,” she said. “They're not going to say, 'Well, let me tell you about our company and let me tell you how it really stinks.' They're going to give me their company line. They're not going to tell me the reality – the good, the bad and the ugly about their company. They're only going to tell me the good about the company.”

“And so I feel like this is giving people an opportunity to see the reality,” she continued. “So you can go to that company and you can see the good that they put out there. And then you can also look at this documentary and you can see the bad and the ugly. So you can sort of see the all-around picture and that's going to give you the real take. And you can take it or leave it, but I feel like if you're going to support something, you need to know what it is that you support.”

Johnson maintained: “And that's for anything, whether it's abortion or anything else. If you're going to support something, know what you support.”

"Beautiful Lives" is available for streaming on PureFlix.com and with a subscription to its television service.