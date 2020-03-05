Pro-life women rip actress Busy Philipps' praise for abortion: 'Women deserve better'

Prominent pro-life women have denounced actress Busy Philipps' claim Wednesday that her abortion allowed her to become a success.

Philipps was taking part in a rally held by the Center for Reproductive Rights (CRR) outside the Supreme Court while justices heard oral arguments over a Louisiana law that requires doctors at abortion clinics have admitting privileges at local hospitals. Abortion rights advocates view the law as a gateway to gutting the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, which blocks certain restrictions on abortion.

Philipps serves on the creative council of CRR and previously helped the organization raise $380,000.

In her remarks, Philipps described her reaction to hearing that a 14-year-old girl was "being denied abortion services" in Ohio. She argued that "strangers and their own personal beliefs were going to keep this little girl from living the life she was dreaming of. Smug politicians were controlling a 14-year-old girl's body and future."

She added that she was in a unique position to advocate for girls in similar situations.

"Here I was sitting in Los Angeles in my beautiful office of my own late-night talk show," she recounted. "Soon, I would be driving my hybrid car to my beautiful f-----g home, to kiss my two beautiful and healthy children and my husband who had taken the year off to parent so I could focus on my career."

"And I have all of this," she screamed, "all of it, because because I was allowed bodily autonomy at 15," referring to her own abortion.

Live Action President Lila Rose told Fox News: "[O]ur freedom and happiness can never be bought with the blood of our children."

Jeanne Mancini, who leads the March for Life, told Fox News that Philipps' vision of abortion was "profoundly saddening."

“Mother Theresa said it best: ‘Abortion is anti-woman. Three-quarters of its victims are women: half the babies and all the mothers,’" Mancini said.

"Numerous groups exist to help a woman suffering from having taken the life of her unborn child," Mancini added. "There is always hope and healing for anyone caught in the darkness, anger, agitation and depression of abortion."

Students for Life of America President Kristan Hawkins told Fox News that women deserved "better" than what Philipps was trying to promote.

"The tragedy here is a woman feeling like she and her child were in conflict for hope and a future," Hawkins said. "The tragedy is that she didn’t know more about her options that didn’t have to be limited to abortion. The abortion industry undermines women’s confidence and sells them short before selling them an abortion. Women deserve better."

Abby Johnson, a leading pro-life advocate who previously worked at Planned Parenthood, told Fox News that Philipps was instilling misinformation and fear in her audience.

"The fact that the abortion industry and their Hollywood pals are railing against this common-sense legislation shows you how little they care about women," she said.

Johnson added: "This case is about putting women's health and safety above profit, which is the exact opposite of what they are doing by demanding abortion doctors have no required admitting privileges to nearby hospitals, something that is common practice in every single other outpatient facility. The abortion industry thrives on misinformation and fear, something that Busy Philipps had no problems instilling in her audience outside the Court. She should be angry that women are left to contend with abhorrent conditions inside abortion clinics, doctors are barely able to practice because of repeated violations, and instruments being used on them that aren't even sterilized."

Johnson's organization And Then There Were None helps abortion clinic workers leave the field and includes a database of health violations filed against abortion clinics in the U.S.

Planned Parenthood has denounced Louisiana's pro-life regulations, calling them "part of a dangerous national trend,” Planned Parenthood

“With these same dangerous restrictions enacted in neighboring states, the United States is becoming a country where a woman's ability to make personal medical decisions without interference from politicians will be dependent upon where she lives, Planned Parenthood said in a statement on its website.