Hip-hop star Nelly has sexual assault case dropped by UK police

U.K. police are taking no further action over a case against American rapper Nelly, following allegations that he sexually assaulted a fan following a December 2017 concert in Essex.

An anonymous British woman accused Nelly, whose real name is Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., of sexually assaulting her in his dressing room after a concert performance at Cliffs Pavilion in Southend, BBC News reported. UK prosecutors dropped the case against the rapper after the woman allegedly refused to cooperate.

NELLY SETTLES WITH WOMAN OVER SEXUAL ASSAULT LAWSUIT

The Essex police launched their investigation in January after interviewing the rapper but will not take any further action on the case. The accuser filed a separate lawsuit in the United States.

The anonymous accuser filed a federal lawsuit under the name “Jane Doe” in St. Louis that alleged Nelly masturbated in front of her and forced her to perform oral sex on him after the concert, reported USA Today. The rapper’s lawyer filed a response Thursday, objecting to the plaintiff remaining anonymous.

In September, Nelly agreed to settle a different lawsuit filed by an American woman, Monique Greene, who claimed Nelly raped her on his tour bus in suburban Seattle when she was a 22-year-old college student.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The rapper countersued, claiming the sexual encounter was consensual and the lawsuit was filed in an effort to defame the rapper. The claims in the case were dropped in a dismissal agreement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.