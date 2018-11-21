Tyrus, Britt McHenry co-host inside look at 'Fox Nation' ahead of anticipated launch

Britt McHenry and Tyrus will co-host a special look at "Fox Nation," the new on-demand, subscription-based streaming service for Fox News super fans, on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on Fox News Channel.

“Fox Nation Launch Special” will include stars Dana Perino, Greg Gutfeld and Brian Kilmeade discussing their new shows on the streaming service that launches on Nov. 27 for $5.99 a month or $64.99 per year.

All programming on "Fox Nation" will air in its designated time slot, then be made available in the service’s archives, allowing subscribers to access the programs at any time.

Starting Tuesday, Fox Nation will begin each weekday at 7 a.m. ET with “Primetime Highlights,” a program co-hosted by Rob Schmitt and Carley Shimkus that will examine key moments from Fox News Channel’s previous-night lineup. The show will give subscribers a chance to catch up on anything they missed from “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” “Hannity,” “The Ingraham Angle” and “Fox News @ Night with Shannon Bream.”

“Fox & Friends’ After the Show Show” will hit the service at 9 a.m., followed by Tomi Lahren’s “First Thoughts” and a live program hosted by FNC senior judicial analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano. Each will be available at 9:30 a.m. ET.

5 Things You Didn't Know About Fox Nation Host Britt McHenry

Fox Nation will unveil a daily slate of on-demand programming by noon each weekday, including “Deep Dive,” which will focus on a hot-button topic with political commentators such as “The Next Revolution” host Steve Hilton and Wall Street Journal editorial page editor Paul Gigot.

Lahren returns each day with her signature “Final Thoughts” hitting the streaming service at 6 p.m. ET, followed by “Un-PC,” co-hosted by “Fox Nation Launch Special” hosts McHenry and Tyrus at 6:30 p.m. ET.

“Un-PC” will feature a rotating panel of guests joining McHenry and Tyrus to discuss the day’s top headlines -- everything from sports to politics. Tom Shillue follows with “Quiz Show,” where special guests will play HQ Trivia, at 7 p.m. ET.

Fox Nation will also simulcast FOX News Radio’s (FNR) popular programs and offer on-demand audio of FNC programs 30 minutes after the conclusion of each show.