Trump to call Swedish prime minister to explore bringing rapper A$AP Rocky home

President Trump is looking into a delicate diplomatic question: What can be done to bring incarcerated rapper A$AP Rocky home?

On Friday, Trump tweeted: "Just spoke to @KanyeWest about his friend A$AP Rocky’s incarceration. I will be calling the very talented Prime Minister of Sweden to see what we can do about helping A$AP Rocky.

"So many people would like to see this quickly resolved!" he added.

The platinum-selling, Grammy-nominated artist has been behind bars in Sweden while police investigate a fight in Stockholm this month in which he was allegedly involved. The New York-based rapper's attorney has claimed that Rocky, born Rakim Mayers, acted in self-defense.

Earlier on Friday, first lady Melania Trump said the administration is working with the State Department.

Multiple celebrities, including Kim Kardashian, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj, have pushed for Rocky's release.

A Change.org petition supporting the 30-year-old rapper had more than 610,000 signatures as of Thursday night and the #JusticeForRocky hashtag trended on social media following news of his detention.

Kardashian thanked Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and senior Trump adviser Jared Kushner on Twitter Thursday for their "efforts to Free A$AP Rocky & his two friends."

She said their "commitment to justice reform is so appreciated."

