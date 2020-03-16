‘Trolls World Tour,’ ‘The Hunt,’ ‘The Invisible Man’ to be available early on home entertainment

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, several upcoming films will be released on home entertainment on the same day as their theatrical releases.

Films currently in theaters like "The Hunt," "The Invisible Man" and "Emma" will be available by Friday, March 20, according to Variety.

"Trolls World Tour" will debut in theaters and on home entertainment on its original release date, April 10.

TV SHOWS, MOVIES AFFECTED BY CORONAVIRUS: FROM 'MULAN' TO 'GREY'S ANATOMY'

The flicks will be available to rent for 48 hours for a suggested $19.99 rental price in the U.S. and for similar prices around the globe.

“Universal Pictures has a broad and diverse range of movies with 2020 being no exception. Rather than delaying these films or releasing them into a challenged distribution landscape, we wanted to provide an option for people to view these titles in the home that is both accessible and affordable,” said NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell in a statement obtained by the outlet.

IDRIS ELBA TESTS POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS

The statement continued: “We hope and believe that people will still go to the movies in theaters where available, but we understand that for people in different areas of the world that is increasingly becoming less possible.”

The film industry has taken a hit in recent weeks, delaying the release dates and production of several tentpole features, including the Bond movie "No Time to Die" and Disney's live-action "Mulan."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Production has been temporarily shuttered on "Mission: Impossible VII" and "Shang-Chi" from Marvel.