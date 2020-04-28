'Trolls World Tour' earns almost $100 million in on-demand fees during first three weeks

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

With theaters closed across the country due to the coronavirus pandemic, Universal Pictures’ “Trolls World Tour" was released on demand for at-home audiences.

The animated sequel featuring the voices of Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick made a stunning $95 million in rental fees in its first 19 days on demand, according to Deadline.

"Trolls" costs $19.99 for a 48-hour rental and has been available on all major on-demand platforms since April 10.

Like in the first installment, the filmmakers leaned heavily on the music for this installment, allowing the story to be intercut with entertaining musical numbers from big stars such as Rachel Bloom, Mary J. Blige, Kelly Clarkson, Anderson Paak and the K-pop band Red Velvet.

In 2017, the original "Trolls" movie made $120.8 million in the film’s first 19 days when it was released at the regular box office.

Universal also released its other movies such as "The Invisible Man" and "The Hunt" early since theaters are closed.