Travis Barker, Kim Kardashian, Tyrese Gibson indulge kids with cars, islands, and more flashy gifts

While parents always want their children to be happy, some celebrities take their indulgence to the next level.

Travis Barker

This Christmas, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker gifted his two children Landon, 20, and Alabama, 18, with Mercedes G-Wagons, which start at around $140,000, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Alabama Barker, who turned 18 on Christmas Eve, also received an Hermès Birkin bag, which retails between $8,000 to $40,000 from her stepmom, Kourtney Kardashian, and a Cartier diamond watch from Kris Jenner, according to the outlet.

CINDY CRAWFORD, KATE MOSS, JUDE LAW'S KIDS STEAL THE SPOTLIGHT FROM FAMOUS PARENTS: PHOTOS

Kim Kardashian

In 2019, Kourtney’s sister Kim Kardashian bought her oldest daughter, North, who was six years old at the time, a jacket Michael Jackson once wore to Elizabeth Taylor’s birthday party. According to E! News, the jacket sold for more than $65,000 at auction.

"North is a really big Michael Jackson fan, and we knew she would love this," Kardashian explained in a video clip on social media at the time. "We won this on an auction for Northie for Christmas."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Cardi B and Offset

Not to be outdone, rappers Cardi B and Offset gave their daughter, Kulture, her first Birkin bag when she was just two years old. For her fourth birthday, her parents also gave her a stack of $50,000 in cash, according to Vanity Fair.

The "WAP" rapper defended the expensive Birkin bag purchase for their then-toddler on Instagram at the time, writing, "If I was looking like a bad b----, expensive b----, and I had my kid looking like a bum bum, then y’all would talk s---. So I’m not mad that daddy bought baby a Birkin. She going to match mommy."

On her third birthday, Kulture received a custom-made Birkin with a rainbow design made out of Swarovski crystals.

The little girl had actually asked her mom for a similar bag from Claire’s while they were at the mall, which would have been far less expensive, but Cardi B decided to have it redone on a Birkin bag.

"Cardi and Kulture were at Claire’s, of all places," Privé Porter CEO Michelle Berk told Page 6. "Kulture saw a small bag with a rainbow and started begging for it. In typical Cardi way, she didn’t get that bag, but she called me instead to try to replicate that rainbow on a Birkin for Kulture."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Beyoncé and Jay-Z

The musical power couple went all out for their oldest daughter Blue Ivy’s first birthday in 2013, reportedly getting her a diamond-encrusted Barbie doll that cost $80,000, according to The Sun.

"Nothing’s been too big or expensive for their little princess," a source told The Sun at the time. "They wanted her first birthday to set the tone for the rest of her life. They work hard for their money, and the first thing they want to spend it on is their baby girl."

The couple also spent a reported $1 million a year when she was little on a nursery at the Brooklyn Nets’ Barclays Center so the couple could watch a game with their daughter nearby, according to the New York Post.

Tyrese Gibson

For "Fast & Furious" star Tyrese Gibson, Birkin bags and $80,000 Barbies are just child’s play.

When Entertainment Tonight asked the 44-year-old in 2015 about his most "over-the-top" gift, he said, "I just bought my daughter an island. Can't say [where]. She knows all about it, and the island is called Love Island."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The gift was for Shayla Gibson’s eighth birthday.