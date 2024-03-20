Tracy Morgan claims he 'out-ate Ozempic' and gained 40 pounds on weight-loss drug

While others have credited their sudden weight loss to Ozempic, Tracy Morgan claims his experience with the popular yet controversial drug has had the opposite effect.

During an appearance on Tuesday's episode of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," the comedian and actor revealed that he's actually gained 40 pounds while on Ozempic.

"I’ve learned to out-eat Ozempic. I out-ate Ozempic. I’ve gained 40 pounds. I’m like Magic Johnson. I gained 40 pounds," he told the late-night host.

ADELE, OPRAH, ETHAN SUPLEE: HOLLYWOOD'S BIGGEST WEIGHT LOSS JOURNEYS

In 2023, the "30 Rock" actor opened up about hopping on the Ozempic train during an appearance on the "Today" show.

When asked about his fitness journey, the "Saturday Night Live" alum said, "That’s how this weight got lost. I went and got a prescription and I got Ozempic. And I ain't letting it go!"

Morgan told the hosts his weekly injections would cut his appetite "in half."

"Now I only eat half a bag of Doritos," he said.

Ozempic was originally approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes in 2017, but has since been prescribed off-brand for weight loss purposes.

Celebrities such as Sharon Osbourne, Oprah Winfrey and Amy Schumer have opened up about their experience using the drug or similar ones.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In December, Winfrey discussed her struggles with losing weight over the years, telling People, "I’m absolutely done with the shaming from other people and particularly myself."

"I realized I’d been blaming myself all these years for being overweight, and I have a predisposition that no amount of willpower is going to control," she said. "Obesity is a disease. It’s not about willpower – it's about the brain."

"The fact that there's a medically approved prescription for managing weight and staying healthier, in my lifetime, feels like relief, like redemption, like a gift, and not something to hide behind and once again be ridiculed for," said Winfrey, though she never specifically named Ozempic. "I’m absolutely done with the shaming from other people and particularly myself."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

In November, Osbourne - who started using Ozempic in December 2022 - told the Daily Mail of her experience, saying she was "too gaunt and I can’t put any weight on."

"Be careful what you wish for," said Osbourne, who admitted to weighing less than 100 pounds at the time.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"You can lose so much weight and it’s easy to become addicted to that, which is very dangerous. I couldn’t stop losing weight and now I’ve lost 42 pounds and I can’t afford to lose any more," she said.