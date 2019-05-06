Unofficial town crier announces Meghan Markle's baby, adds 'God Bless America' for US-born star

The unofficial royal town crier announced the birth of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s firstborn son on Monday.

The town crier donned his traditional uniform to ring out the news in front of Windsor castle in the U.K. to the crowd of excited onlookers that gathered to celebrate the birth of the Duke and Duchess’ baby boy.

“Oyez, oyez, oyez!” town crier Tony Appleton exclaimed, accompanied by three rings of his hand bell.

“Buckingham Palace proudly announced the birth of a newly born royal baby boy to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” he continued while reading from a large scroll. “God bless America, God save the Queen!”

The nod to the U.S. is due to the fact that Markle is an American who rose to fame as an actress on the USA Network series “Suits” before marrying into the British royal family in May 2018.

Although he is not officially affiliated with Buckingham Palace, Appleton has marked the birth of several royal children in this way, despite not being invited to do so in any official capacity. Appleton is, in fact, a crier in Romford, a commuter town just east of London, and in Bury St. Edmunds, a market town in southeastern England.

The traditional public declaration came later in the day when a statement was placed on an easel outside Buckingham Palace.

"The Queen and the Royal Family are delighted at the news that Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex was safely delivered of a son at 0526am today. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well," it read.

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed a bouncing baby boy early Monday morning, but Harry says they still haven't decided on his name.

"We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz.," the couple announced via Instagram.

"The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives. More details will be shared in the forthcoming days," the statement said.

The royal bundle of joy, born at 5:26 a.m., is seventh in line for the British throne and is Queen Elizabeth II's eighth great-grandchild. Harry is the younger son of Prince Charles, the next in line to the throne, and the late Princess Diana.

Fox News’ Sasha Savitsky contributed to this report.

