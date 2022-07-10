Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Tosca Musk pushes back on negative jokes about older brother Elon: 'He is a phenomenon'

She said she is 'incredibly proud of' her brother

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
Tosca Musk pushed back on negative jokes about her older brother, Elon Musk, in a new interview as she is concerned her children could be exposed to unfair criticism of their uncle.

"Elon's status as the world’s richest man brings a lot of attention — both positive and negative," said Tosca Musk, 47, in an interview with The Sunday Times this weekend titled, "Tosca Musk: how Elon and I overcame our difficult childhood."

"I'm incredibly proud of my older brother. He is a phenomenon," she said about her brother, 51.

Elon Musk is seen at the 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City. 

Elon Musk is seen at the 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City.

"He's exceptional in so many ways and his goals to help humanity are beyond anything that anybody can imagine," she said. "So there's no taint at all."

Negative jokes and comments could change the perception her children have of their uncle, she added.

"I don't like that my kids watch YouTube and there are jokes about my brother; it makes them feel a little uncomfortable," continued Musk, who is a filmmaker and director, as her children "don't understand why people would say [negative] things about him."

During the interview, the Passionflix CEO applauded her brother’s success but said she found it "annoying" that people assume she enjoys the same vast wealth.

"I don't have tons of money. [Elon and I] are not the same person," she said in The Sunday Times interview. "Also, it's not like he's cutting me checks. We're two different people."

A photo combination of Tosca Musk and Elon Musk. Tosca Musk attends Passionflix's Gabriel's Rapture Part 1 premiere at AMC Boston Commons on November 18, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts.  (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Passionflix). Elon Musk arrives for the 2022 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Tosca Musk attends Passionflix's Gabriel's Rapture Part 1 premiere at AMC Boston Commons on November 18, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. Elon Musk arrives for the 2022 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022, in New York.

"I'm very frugal. I love a good coupon," she added.

Musk has twins Isabeau and Grayson, both 9, whom she conceived through IVF and a sperm donor.

