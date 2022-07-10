Tosca Musk pushes back on negative jokes about older brother Elon: 'He is a phenomenon'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tosca Musk pushed back on negative jokes about her older brother, Elon Musk, in a new interview as she is concerned her children could be exposed to unfair criticism of their uncle.

"Elon's status as the world’s richest man brings a lot of attention — both positive and negative," said Tosca Musk, 47, in an interview with The Sunday Times this weekend titled, "Tosca Musk: how Elon and I overcame our difficult childhood."

"I'm incredibly proud of my older brother. He is a phenomenon," she said about her brother, 51.

"He's exceptional in so many ways and his goals to help humanity are beyond anything that anybody can imagine," she said. "So there's no taint at all."

Negative jokes and comments could change the perception her children have of their uncle, she added.

"I don't like that my kids watch YouTube and there are jokes about my brother; it makes them feel a little uncomfortable," continued Musk, who is a filmmaker and director, as her children "don't understand why people would say [negative] things about him."

During the interview, the Passionflix CEO applauded her brother’s success but said she found it "annoying" that people assume she enjoys the same vast wealth.

"I don't have tons of money. [Elon and I] are not the same person," she said in The Sunday Times interview. "Also, it's not like he's cutting me checks. We're two different people."

"I'm very frugal. I love a good coupon," she added.

Musk has twins Isabeau and Grayson, both 9, whom she conceived through IVF and a sperm donor.