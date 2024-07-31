‘Top Chef’ star Shirley Chung diagnosed with stage 4 tongue cancer: ‘tough long road to recovery’

"Top Chef" alum Shirley Chung is battling stage 4 tongue cancer.

The 47-year-old chef shared an emotional health update with fans after she suffered from a "series of dental issues."



"Since last year December, I had a series of dental issues, I bit my tongue severely; I fractured my tooth and had to extract it and get an implant… " Chung wrote on Instagram.



"End of May, ulcers erupted in my mouth and my oral surgeon discovered a hidden tumor under my tongue. A few days later, I was diagnosed, stage 4 tongue cancer, as cancer cells also spread into my lymph nodes."



The "Top Chef" alum was seen shaving her head in a video, as she detailed her health journey.

Although Chung appeared to be in good spirits throughout the video, she added that "surprisingly, shaving it off, mentally" made her "feel better" than pulling out her hair in the morning.

Chung made it to the finals in season 14 of the popular cooking show "Top Chef," and additionally competed in season 11.

Her skills as a chef helped Chung "thrive under pressure" when she discovered the news of her tongue cancer diagnosis. However, she was also honest about the downfalls.

"I was very calm when doctors delivered the news… I was extremely focused on getting all the tests and scans as fast as possible, so I can start on the treatment plans," she continued.

When she received a call from her lead oncologist on June 2 to discuss treatment plans, Chung admitted she became emotional.



"I broke down, crying, trying to put thoughts together and ask questions but physically couldn’t, all I heard was "option 1, surgery, 100% removal of your tongue…"

Chung praised her husband, Jimmy, for his unconditional support as they weighed out her options.

"I am learning, I can be strong 98% of the time, it’s ok to be not ok." — Shirley Chung

"Jimmy was holding it together for both of us, asking if we have any option that I can keep my tongue and the survival rates. ‘There is another option, which was a unicorn case, at University of Chicago, they cured a patient (a chef!) with radiation and chemo, but you will have to go to Chicago,’" she wrote. "Higher survival rate, or keep my tongue? I chose to keep my tongue, I am a fighter, I am a chef, I can be that unicorn too."

In the social media post, Chung continued to provide a health update on her treatments for her tongue cancer diagnosis.

"I just finished 6 weeks of Chemo (and have many more to go), going to the hospital 4 times a week for injections, it’s like a full time job," she said.

"My tumor is shrinking, my speech is much better and I can eat most normal food now… I am learning, I can be strong 98% of the time, it’s ok to be not ok. I have a tough long road to recovery in front of me."

Since her cancer diagnosis, the Food Network star made the tough decision to close the doors of her Los Angeles-based restaurant she owned with her husband.

"In light of Chef Shirley’s diagnosis, we have made the difficult decision to close Ms Chi so she can focus on recovery," Chung announced in her latest social media post. She continued to thank her loved ones and fans for their support.