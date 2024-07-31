Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

‘Top Chef’ star Shirley Chung diagnosed with stage 4 tongue cancer: ‘tough long road to recovery’

The Food Network star is undergoing chemotherapy

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
"Top Chef" alum Shirley Chung is battling stage 4 tongue cancer. 

The 47-year-old chef shared an emotional health update with fans after she suffered from a "series of dental issues."

"Since last year December, I had a series of dental issues, I bit my tongue severely; I fractured my tooth and had to extract it and get an implant… " Chung wrote on Instagram.

Top Chef Shirley Chung cancer diagnosis

"Top Chef" alum Shirley Chung shaved her head in a video as she detailed her cancer journey. (Getty Images/Instagram)

"End of May, ulcers erupted in my mouth and my oral surgeon discovered a hidden tumor under my tongue. A few days later, I was diagnosed, stage 4 tongue cancer, as cancer cells also spread into my lymph nodes."

The "Top Chef" alum was seen shaving her head in a video, as she detailed her health journey.

Although Chung appeared to be in good spirits throughout the video, she added that "surprisingly, shaving it off, mentally" made her "feel better" than pulling out her hair in the morning.

Chung made it to the finals in season 14 of the popular cooking show "Top Chef," and additionally competed in season 11. 

Top Chef Shirley Chung competition

Shirley Chung was diagnosed with stage 4 tongue cancer in the spring. (Getty Images)

Her skills as a chef helped Chung "thrive under pressure" when she discovered the news of her tongue cancer diagnosis. However, she was also honest about the downfalls.

"I was very calm when doctors delivered the news… I was extremely focused on getting all the tests and scans as fast as possible, so I can start on the treatment plans," she continued. 

Top Chef Shirley Chung competition

Shirley Chung competed in season 11 of "Top Chef."

When she received a call from her lead oncologist on June 2 to discuss treatment plans, Chung admitted she became emotional. 

"I broke down, crying, trying to put thoughts together and ask questions but physically couldn’t, all I heard was "option 1, surgery, 100% removal of your tongue…"

Chung praised her husband, Jimmy, for his unconditional support as they weighed out her options.

"I am learning, I can be strong 98% of the time, it’s ok to be not ok."

— Shirley Chung

"Jimmy was holding it together for both of us, asking if we have any option that I can keep my tongue and the survival rates. ‘There is another option, which was a unicorn case, at University of Chicago, they cured a patient (a chef!) with radiation and chemo, but you will have to go to Chicago,’" she wrote. "Higher survival rate, or keep my tongue? I chose to keep my tongue, I am a fighter, I am a chef, I can be that unicorn too."

Top Chef Shirley Chung competition

Shirley Chung revealed she suffered "a series of dental issues." (Getty Images)

In the social media post, Chung continued to provide a health update on her treatments for her tongue cancer diagnosis.

"I just finished 6 weeks of Chemo (and have many more to go), going to the hospital 4 times a week for injections, it’s like a full time job," she said.

Top Chef Shirley Chung competition

Shirley Chung made it to the finals in season 14 of the popular cooking show "Top Chef."

"My tumor is shrinking, my speech is much better and I can eat most normal food now… I am learning, I can be strong 98% of the time, it’s ok to be not ok. I have a tough long road to recovery in front of me."

Since her cancer diagnosis, the Food Network star made the tough decision to close the doors of her Los Angeles-based restaurant she owned with her husband.

"In light of Chef Shirley’s diagnosis, we have made the difficult decision to close Ms Chi so she can focus on recovery," Chung announced in her latest social media post. She continued to thank her loved ones and fans for their support. 

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

