'Top Chef' host Padma Lakshmi cooks Donald Trump, calls him a 'lunatic with a lot of power'

“Top Chef” host Padma Lakshmi has cooked up a healthy helping of beef.

Lakshmi, who hosts the award-winning show on Bravo, went after President Trump during a fresh interview on Tuesday night.

The 48-year-old spoke with “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah about the work she does as an ambassador ACLU and the United Nations, before turning her attention to Trump’s declaration of an emergency at the southern border.

“There’s no crisis. There’s no crisis. The only crisis is that we have a lunatic with a lot of power. That is the only crisis,” she told Noah.

Lakshmi then shared her own story as a way to continue slicing and dicing the president’s immigration policies.

“I really came here with my mother, much like these people at the border with hardly anything. What you have to understand is that, if a parent takes a child on a dangerous journey, puts them on their back, is willing to walk across deserts, that’s because the place they’re leaving is worse and more dangerous, and I just think we have plenty to share."

“And if you look at all the contributions that immigrants have made, you’re basically looking at what America is today, in whole, full stop.”

Turning away from politics, Noah joked with his guest that the president likes his steak well-done, to which Lakshmi sarcastically replied: “probably with ketchup as well.”

Lakshmi’s shot at Trump comes after Noah revealed earlier this week how he plans to cover the 2020 campaign.

“What's going to be interesting for me in 2020 is this new narrative and this new discussion around the Democratic Party — because for a long time it's just been one storyline: Donald Trump," Noah, 35, said at a SXSW panel.

“But now it's going to be: Who are the Democrats? What do they stand for? What are their plans?"

"We're going to be at the conventions, we're going to be tracking the primaries, we're going to go where ever there's access.”