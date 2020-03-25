Tony Awards postponed amid coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Just weeks after all of Broadway was shut down, the annual Tony Awards have also been postponed this year as the coronavirus continues to spread throughout New York City and the globe.

The show was originally scheduled for June 7, but the novel virus forced all 41 Broadway theaters to go dark and caused turmoil in the Tony schedule.

"The 74th Annual Tony Awards, scheduled to air live on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 7th from Radio City Music Hall in New York City, will be postponed and rescheduled at a later date," the producers announced Wednesday via a statement on social media.

Broadway theaters abruptly closed on March 12, knocking out all shows on the Great White Way but also 16 that were still scheduled to open, including “Diana,” “Mrs. Doubtfire” and “Company.” Already some shows scheduled to open this spring have abandoned their plans, including “Hangmen” and a revival of Edward Albee’s “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?”

Broadway producers have vowed to resume musicals and plays the week of April 13, but that would be only 10 days before the official cutoff for eligibility for the Tonys. There was no word on whether the original timetable will stay but all signs indicate the eligibility date will also have to shift.

Other awards shows postponed by the virus include the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards and the Academy of Country Music awards.

