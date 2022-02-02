Celebrities react to Tom Brady's retirement: 'A few tears shed'

There were a lot of goat emojis sent around social media on Tuesday in the aftermath of Tom Brady's official retirement announcement.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback confirmed on Tuesday early reports of his retirement from the NFL after 22 seasons and seven Super Bowl wins. Not long after, Hollywood stars took to social media to react, and many described the athlete as the "greatest of all time."

"Very proud of my friend @TomBrady. You inspired us all with your work ethic and passion. Congrats pal," country star Kenny Chesney tweeted, along with a photo of him and Brady wearing his Super Bowl rings.

"Congratulations, @TomBrady, on a magnificent career. I’m sure right now you’re thinking about your most historic win of all," Conan O'Brien wrote online with a past clip of "Clueless Gamer Super Bowl Edition" featuring Brady.

TOM BRADY MAKES IT OFFICIAL, RETIRES FROM NFL AFTER 22 YEARS

"Many people say I am also the GOAT, but only because I am agile on rocky terrain and easily digest tin cans," O'Brien added.

DJ Khaled commented on Brady's announcement on Instagram with a goat emoji. Alex Rodriguez wrote "GOAT" with heart emojis.

"the greatest ever," The Weeknd commented.

"Congratulations, my brother. What a historic career. Now go enjoy that next chapter w/ that same passion, zest & mana," Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson reacted with a goat emoji.

"U will be missed champ," Kevin Hart wrote.

Brady also received love from Justin Bieber and Travis Scott, who left multiple heart emojis.

GISELE BÜNDCHEN ADDRESSES TOM BRADY'S RETIREMENT, SHARES MESSAGE OF SUPPORT: 'YOU LEAVE BEHIND A LEGACY'

"You earned it, thank you so much for all you gave!" wrote rapper Big Sean.

Gwyneth Paltrow revealed that there were some tears over his exit in her household Tuesday.

"There are a few tears shed in our house this morning. Thank you for redefining your position, for being such a huge inspiration, for setting the bar for excellence," Paltrow commented.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP



Jamie Foxx thanked Brady "for legendary memories.

Brady's wife Gisele Bündchen shared a message of support on her social media accounts and shared an image of herself, Brady, 44, and their kids on the football field.

"When I met you over 15 years ago, I didn’t know the first thing about football," she began . "But cheering for you and seeing you do what you love most made me learn about this wonderful game to the point that I seriously believed I knew more than the referees!"

"We always had a special champions playlist for every drive on our way to the game. As a family, we always prayed for you, celebrated and supported you in every game, cheered every win and suffered with every loss."

"I’m so proud of you, and of everything you have had to overcome physically and emotionally over the years," Bündchen continued. "I am in awe of your dedication, and of everything you have achieved. You love what you do, and you leave behind a legacy that is a beautiful example for future generations."

The supermodel gave no hints to what is in the next chapter for Brady.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I know how excited you are about the next chapter of your life," she wrote. "Watching you work so hard in your football career and seeing the dedication you are now putting into all your new endeavors is incredibly inspiring. There is nothing you can’t achieve. I have always been here for you, you know that, and I’m as excited as you are for what the future holds!"

Brady released a lengthy statement on social media , ending days of speculation, explaining that this "difficult" decision to leave football after more than two decades of success came down to his ability to commit "100%" of himself to the game.

The star NFL quarterback, who played for the Buccaneers and the New England Patriots during his tenure, thanked his fans and coaches.

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj and Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.