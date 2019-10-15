Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Celebrity News
Published

Todd Chrisley and wife, Julie, sue Georgia tax investigator following court settlement

By Francesca Bacardi | New York Post
close
'Chrisley Knows Best' star Todd Chrisley and wife reportedly indicted on tax evasion and bank fraud chargesVideo

'Chrisley Knows Best' star Todd Chrisley and wife reportedly indicted on tax evasion and bank fraud charges

Todd and Julie Chrisley, the stars of 'Chrisley Knows Best,' are said to be facing conspiracy, bank fraud, wire fraud and tax evasion charges. Todd Chrisley was reportedly investigated in 2017 for allegations of tax evasion and legal residency in Georgia, despite the family living in Florida.

The Chrisleys are fighting back.

Todd Chrisley and wife Julie Chrisley have filed a lawsuit against the state of Georgia’s tax investigator, claiming he used his power to “aggressively pursue and prosecute bogus tax evasion claims against the Chrisleys,” according to legal documents obtained by Page Six. Earlier this month, the Chrisleys settled allegations that they failed to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in income taxes to Georgia, paying a little under $150,000 to resolve the situation.

The reality TV couple alleges Director Joshua Waites of the Georgia Department of Revenue’s Office of Special Investigation targeted Todd’s estranged daughter, Lindsie, in an effort to get her to reveal compromising information about Todd and Julie’s financials. They also claim when Lindsie didn’t give him the information he needed, Waites exposed her parents’ confidential tax information “in an effort to gain her trust or to intimidate her into cooperation.”

TODD CHRISLEY, WIFE JULIE SETTLE $2 MILLION GEORGIA TAX-EVASION CASE

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, includes alleged text messages sent between Waites and Lindsie that show they remained in close contact for at least 18 months. The alleged texts also reveal the “compromising” information Waites told Lindsie.

Julie and Todd Chrisley of "Chrisley Knows Best" and "Growing Up Chrisley" were indicted on federal charges of bank fraud and tax evasion. The couple denied the allegations.

Julie and Todd Chrisley of "Chrisley Knows Best" and "Growing Up Chrisley" were indicted on federal charges of bank fraud and tax evasion. The couple denied the allegations. (Getty)

“So the IRS completed there [sic] audit for the criminal side and then turned over the returns to us so we could bill them as well,” Waites allegedly texted. “The Feds are pushing it because they are saying the 75 million deal is for real. Including a show for your grandma by herself.”

In another text message exchange, Waites appeared to ask Lindsie to open up about her estranged father.

TODD CHRISLEY DENIES EXTORTING DAUGHTER OVER SEX VIDEO WITH 'BACHELORETTE' STAR

“So. Some stuff happened today and we have a meeting the first of the year that is super big and is all about todd like serious,” he allegedly texted. “So. I want to know if you would be willing to talk about him or her.”

“What is it in regards to,” Lindsie purportedly responded.

“What do you think,” he wrote back. “So. It will be a Fed and state meeting hosted by the Feds.”

Todd, 50, and Julie, 46, are asking for unspecified compensatory and punitive damages, as well as attorney’s fees; however, they’ve pledged to donate any funds they recover in damages to programs designed to assist Georgia taxpayers who have suffered similar treatment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A rep for the Georgia Department of Revenue’s Office didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.