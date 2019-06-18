Today on Fox News, June 18, 2019

STAY TUNED

On Fox News:

Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: Special guests include: U.S. Rep. Will Hurd, R-Texas, on being disinvited from cybersecurity conference because of his pro-life stance; Texas Gov. Greg Abbott; Judge Andrew Napolitano, Fox News senior judicial analyst; Gary Woodland on his victory at the PGA U.S. Open. And meet the singer who will perform the national anthem at President Trump's re-election campaign rally

Your World with Neil Cavuto, 4 p.m. ET: Special guests include: Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky.

President Trump's re-election campaign kickoff rally, 8 p.m. ET: Join Fox News for live coverage of the event from Orlando, Fla.

On Fox Business:

Mornings with Maria, 6 a.m. ET: Maria Bartiromo continues her coverage of the 2019 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in France.

After the Bell, 4 p.m. ET: Connell McShane will have a special report from China.

On Fox News Radio:

The Fox News Rundown podcast: "Will Trump’s 2016 Strategy Work In 2020?" - On Tuesday, President Trump officially kicks off his 2020 campaign to stay in the White House, but recent polls show that he has an uphill battle ahead of him. Arnon Mishkin, director of Fox News' Decision Desk, gives insight. San Francisco, known for being the most tech-friendly city in the world, is now the first city in the U.S. to ban facial-recognition technology. This includes prohibiting the San Francisco police department from using it. Jim Burch, president of the National Police Foundation and Clare Garvie, senior associate at the Center for Privacy and Technology at Georgetown Law School, weigh in. Plus, commentary by Charles Hurt, opinion editor for the Washington Times and Fox News contributor.

Want the Fox News Rundown sent straight to your mobile device? Subscribe through Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Stitcher.

The Brian Kilmeade Show, 9 a.m. ET: Joe Kelley guest-hosts. The kickoff of Trump's re-election campaign, the tension between thge U.S. and Iran and the latest on 2020 Democratic presidential candidates will be among the topics discussed with Charles Hurt, opinion editor for the Washington Times and Fox News contributor; Kevin Corke, Fox News White House correspondent; and Chris Stirewalt, Fox News politics editor.

The Todd Starnes Show, Noon ET: Todd speaks with U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., about the latest on the origins of the FBI probe into President Trump and U.S. Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., discusses how Congress can deal with the crisis on the border.

The Guy Benson Show, 3 p.m. ET: Special guests include: U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., and Tom Harwood, reporter at Gido Fawkes and a member of the Parliamentary Press Lobby in the UK Parliament.