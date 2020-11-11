Tim Allen echoes 'Santa Clause' character in fully bearded selfie to celebrate Christmas season

Tim Allen shared a bearded selfie that harked back to his days in the popular “Santa Clause” movies.

The actor took to Twitter on Tuesday to post a selfie showing his thick beard, along with a caption in which he joked that it appeared overnight.

“Woke up this morning and noticed a bit more stubble,” he wrote. “This always happens to me as I transition to you no [sic] who this Christmas.”

For those unfamiliar with the reference, Allen starred in the 1994 Christmas movie about a busy businessman who accidentally knocks the real Santa Claus off his roof. Suddenly, in the absence of a real Santa, he finds himself slowly turning into the man himself. He develops a big belly, a full head of white hair and a long beard. Despite his best efforts to shave and work out, the physical attributes of Kris Kringle continue to develop on his person. After visiting the North Pole, a group of elves explains to him that he's the new Santa and the rest of the film sees him reluctantly agree to do the work on Christmas.

The film spawned two sequels, “The Santa Clause 2,” which premiered in 2002, and “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause,” which premiered in 2006. In addition, Allen starred in two more holiday films, including “Christmas with the Kranks” in 2004 and “El Camino Christmas” in 2017.

Fans can next look forward to seeing the famous “Home Improvement” star in the final season of his massively successful Fox comedy “Last Man Standing.” In October, the network announced that Season 9 will be the final outing for Mike Baxter and his family.

“I’ve been one lucky dude to have been part of ‘Last Man Standing,’” Allen remarked in a press release at the time. “I so appreciate the incredible support from our fans over this near decade of work. As we approach the ninth season, I just admire and feel grateful for all the hard work our wonderful cast and crew have done. We had all considered to end the show after last season but, together with FOX, we decided to add a year so we could produce a full season to create the gentle and fun goodbye. I'm looking forward to a memorable and hilarious final season.”

The final season will air sometime in January of 2021. When it’s all said and done, “Last Man Standing” will have run an impressive 194 episodes in total.