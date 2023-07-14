Expand / Collapse search
Tiger Woods
Published

Tiger Woods: The golf legend's remarkable career and comeback

Tiger Woods' impact on golf and his legacy as a global sporting icon inspires generations of golfers

By Maeghan Dolph | Fox News
  • Young Tiger Woods watching the golf ball
    Image 1 of 10

    Tiger Woods, a highly esteemed professional golfer, is renowned as one of the all-time greats in the sport. From an early age, Woods immersed himself in golf and showcased remarkable natural ability. (Gary Newkirk /Allsport)

  • Tiger Woods kissing trophy
    Image 2 of 10

    In 1996, Woods made the transition as a golf professional and swiftly ascended into greatness. At a mere 21-years-old, he won his first major championship, the Masters Tournament, in 1997, while establishing numerous records along the way. (David Cannon/ALLSPORT)

  • Tiger Woods golfing
    Image 3 of 10

    Tiger Woods went on to dominate the world of golf throughout the late 1990s and early 2000s. He won a total of 15 major championships, including four Masters titles, four PGA Championships, three U.S. Open titles and three Open Championships. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

  • Tiger Woods wins the Masters Tournament
    Image 4 of 10

    Woods' unmatched style of play was characterized by his accuracy and mental toughness. He revolutionized the game with his distance off the tee and his ability to recover from difficult situations. (Augusta National/Getty Images)

  • Tiger Woods golfing in 2018
    Image 5 of 10

    Tiger Woods is pictured playing a shot from a bunker on the tenth hole during a practice round prior to the start of the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 3, 2018, in Augusta, Georgia. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

  • Tiger Woods headshot
    Image 6 of 10

    Woods has faced several setbacks in his career. In 2009, his personal life came under intense media scrutiny following a highly publicized scandal. In recent years, he has struggled with injuries, which significantly impacted his performance. (David Cannon /Allsport)

  • Tiger Woods golfing with a crowd watching in the background
    Image 7 of 10

    Throughout his career, Woods spent a record 683 weeks ranked as the world's number one golfer and is the only player to have won all four major championships in a row. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

  • Tiger Woods walking at the Masters
    Image 8 of 10

    Tiger Woods is photographed at the second hole during a practice round prior to the start of the 2018 Masters Tournament. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

  • Tiger Woods playing golf in a black hat and jacket
    Image 9 of 10

    Beyond his playing career, Woods has been recognized for his philanthropic impact off the course. He established the Tiger Woods Foundation, which focuses on providing educational opportunities for underserved youth. (Mike Ehrmann /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

  • Tiger Woods golfing
    Image 10 of 10

    In 2021, Woods was in a car accident where police say he flew several hundred feet while still in his car. He suffered a shattered ankle, two leg fractures including one compound. Despite the ups and downs in his career, Woods' contributions to golf and his enduring legacy as one of the greatest golfers ever will continue to be remembered. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods is a professional golfer, born on Dec. 30, 1975, and is widely regarded as one of the greatest golfers of all time. Woods has made a significant impact on the sport throughout his time playing.

Woods began playing golf at a young age, showcasing exceptional talent and skill. He achieved success early in his career, becoming the youngest player to win the U.S. Junior Amateur Championship in 1991 and 1992. 

In 1997, at the age of 21, he won his first major championship, the Masters Tournament, by a record-breaking 12 strokes. This victory boosted Woods to global fame and marked the beginning of his dominant era in professional golf.

Over the next decade, Woods continued to achieve remarkable success, winning a total of 14 major championships, including four Masters titles, four PGA Championships, three U.S. Open titles, and three Open Championships. He held the number one spot in the Official World Golf Ranking for a record total of 683 weeks, including a stretch of 281 consecutive weeks from 1999 to 2004.

In February 2021, Woods was in a single-car accident in Los Angeles. Woods was said to be driving between 84 and 87 mph in a 45-limit speed zone. Police reported there was no sign of intoxication or drug use, and it was simply ruled an accident. Woods told police he did not remember driving and suffered leg injuries including a shattered ankle and two leg fractures.

"[The vehicle] crossed the center divider, to the point that it rested several hundred feet away so obviously that indicates they were going at a relatively -- a greater speed than normal. However, because it is downhill, it slopes and it also curves," said Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva in February. "That area has a high frequency of accidents. It’s not uncommon."

Tiger Woods' impact on the game of golf and his enduring legacy as a player cannot be overstated. His skill, dominance, and charismatic presence have made him a global sporting icon, leaving an indelible mark on the sport and inspiring generations of golfers to come

