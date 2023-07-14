Tiger Woods: The golf legend's remarkable career and comeback

next Image 1 of 10

Tiger Woods is a professional golfer, born on Dec. 30, 1975, and is widely regarded as one of the greatest golfers of all time. Woods has made a significant impact on the sport throughout his time playing.

Woods began playing golf at a young age, showcasing exceptional talent and skill. He achieved success early in his career, becoming the youngest player to win the U.S. Junior Amateur Championship in 1991 and 1992.

In 1997, at the age of 21, he won his first major championship, the Masters Tournament, by a record-breaking 12 strokes. This victory boosted Woods to global fame and marked the beginning of his dominant era in professional golf.

Over the next decade, Woods continued to achieve remarkable success, winning a total of 14 major championships, including four Masters titles, four PGA Championships, three U.S. Open titles, and three Open Championships. He held the number one spot in the Official World Golf Ranking for a record total of 683 weeks, including a stretch of 281 consecutive weeks from 1999 to 2004.

In February 2021, Woods was in a single-car accident in Los Angeles. Woods was said to be driving between 84 and 87 mph in a 45-limit speed zone. Police reported there was no sign of intoxication or drug use, and it was simply ruled an accident. Woods told police he did not remember driving and suffered leg injuries including a shattered ankle and two leg fractures.

"[The vehicle] crossed the center divider, to the point that it rested several hundred feet away so obviously that indicates they were going at a relatively -- a greater speed than normal. However, because it is downhill, it slopes and it also curves," said Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva in February. "That area has a high frequency of accidents. It’s not uncommon."

Tiger Woods' impact on the game of golf and his enduring legacy as a player cannot be overstated. His skill, dominance, and charismatic presence have made him a global sporting icon, leaving an indelible mark on the sport and inspiring generations of golfers to come.