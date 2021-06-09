'Tiger King' star Jeff Lowe wanted on 4 bench warrants for his arrest in Las Vegas

Four bench warrants for "Tiger King" star Jeff Lowe's arrest have been issued in Las Vegas.

The warrants were issued on Wednesday afternoon when Lowe failed to show up in court, a Las Vegas Municipal Court employee told Fox News.

According to the employee, the warrants stem from an incident in 2017 in which Lowe was charged with three counts of "license or permit for wild animals" and another count of "doing business without a license."

The reality star and zoo owner, 56, can post $20,500 to wipe the warrants and set a new date. Warrant bails are $5,125 on each count, the employee said.

According to TMZ, in 2018, Lowe was convicted of illegally profiting off of animals in the Las Vegas valley. To avoid jail time, he agreed to stay out of trouble.

When reached by Fox News, Lowe said that the "judicial process" is "ignorant."

The warrants come just days after Lowe and his wife Lauren were arrested for allegedly driving under the influence over the weekend.

Both were arrested for DUIs while only Jeff had the additional charge of allegedly changing lanes improperly.

They were brought into custody around 4 a.m. in Oklahoma City, Okla., TMZ reported at the time.

Furthermore, Lowe's zoo in Thackerville, Okla. was raided in May by the feds, who seized 68 animals.

The DOJ confirmed that 68 protected lions, tigers, lion-tiger hybrids and a jaguar were taken from the Tiger King Park after obtaining a warrant for "ongoing Endangered Species Act (ESA) violations."

Lowe confirmed the news of the raid to TMZ , noting that 40-50 federal agents swarmed his zoo at 7 a.m. with a search warrant and reportedly told him to stay inside his house or he’d be arrested. Lowe told the outlet that he estimated roughly 70 animals were seized and that they were particularly interested in finding tiger cubs, which he said he did not have.

