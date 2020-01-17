Expand / Collapse search
The Wiggles' Greg Page recovering in hospital after suffering cardiac arrest during wildlife relief concert

By Mariah Haas | Fox News
The Wiggles' singer Greg Page is on the mend after collapsing during a wildlife relief concert.

The 48-year-old original Yellow Wiggle of the popular Australian children's band fell as he left the stage in New South Wales.

Page, who had been performing with the group to raise money for the Red Cross and the wildlife rescue group WIRE, went into cardiac arrest.

"Our friend Greg Page suffered a cardiac arrest at the end of the bush fire relief performance and was taken to hospital," The Wiggles' official Twitter account said on Saturday local time. “He has had a procedure and is now recovering in hospital.”

With their peppy dancing, waggling fingers, exaggerated facial expressions and maniacally catchy songs like "Hot Potato" and "Fruit Salad," The Wiggles have sold more than 23 million DVDs and videos, 7 million CDs and 8 million books. They have been broadcast in more than 100 countries.

In this June 28, 2006 file photo, Australian children's entertainers The Wiggles, Murray Cook (Red Wiggle), Greg Page (Yellow Wiggle), Jeff Fatt (Purple Wiggle), and Anthony Field (Blue Wiggle) make a special appearance at the Australian High Commission in London at the start of their UK tour. 

In 2006, Page left the group because of a rare nervous system disorder. He rejoined in 2012, but soon he and fellow original Wiggles Jeff Fatt and Murray Cook retired. The part of the Yellow Wiggle was given to Emma Watkins.

The Associated Press contributed to this report