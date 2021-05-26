'The Voice' crowns its Season 20 winner

"The Voice" crowned Cam Anthony its Season 20 winner.

The 19-year-old former child prodigy from Philadelphia, Penn. was named the winner of the NBC singing competition series on Tuesday night in a finale that saw him go up against four other finalists: Jordan Matthew Young, Victor Solomon, Kenzie Wheeler and Rachel Mac.

Anthony, known for his soulful R&B sounds, was a member of country artist and coach Blake Shelton 's team. The teen was joined on stage by the country crooner for a duet during the finale. The two performed "She Drives Me Crazy" by Fine Young Cannibals.

Anthony, who is currently living in Los Angeles, first blew away judges in his blind audition weeks ago with a performance of Sam Smith's "Lay me Down." He'd go on to stun with covers of Dan + Shay's "10,000 Hours," as well as "Feeling Good" by Nina Simone. Later in the season, his spot in the top five finalists was secured with a performance of "It's So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday" by Boyz II Men.

According to a press release, Anthony was the No. 1 viewed artist on YouTube during "The Voice" Season 20, racking up 5.4 million views.

Anthony's win also helped his coach Shelton make history as the longest-serving coach whose taken the "Voice" crown for the eighth time.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight after his win, Anthony said his victory "has not registered yet."

"This is definitely a big moment in my life. It's a turning point. So I'm just trying to collect myself, because things are just starting to roll," the teen said.

Shelton agreed: "Just watch and see what happens now."

Season 20 marked the NBC singing competition series' 10th season. Back in March, NBC announced that pop star Ariana Grande will have a seat next to returning coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton for Season 21. S