9/11 outrage: 'The View' host Whoopi Goldberg slams members of Congress who skipped moment of silence

“The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg called out members of Congress who skipped an event honoring victims of the 9/11 terror attacks on Wednesday.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other members of Congress observed a moment of silence earlier in the day to mark the 18th anniversary of the tragic events, but the outspoken Goldberg wasn’t satisfied with the turnout.

“Not everyone is honoring moments of silence, apparently only 26 percent of House members showed up to the moment of silence on the steps on the Capitol this morning,” Goldberg said after a conversation about public school students honoring the victims.

Co-host Meghan McCain called the lack of attendance “shameful,” but Goldberg wasn’t finished explaining why remembering 9/11 victims is crucial for all Americans.

“We don’t know why they weren’t there, but this might not have been the right day to screw around with the optics. I’m just saying, this is a moment that affected everyone in this country. Not just New Yorkers. They came for America,” Goldberg said. “They hit us here first and then went other places to take us, try to take us down. That affected many more people than just us here, and this is an American issue.”

Goldberg told House members that every one of them should have attended the moment of silence.

“Every one of you should be out there, honoring what you didn’t have to do, that they did,” Goldberg said.

Morning ceremonies were also held Wednesday at Ground Zero, the Pentagon and at the Flight 93 National Memorial near Shanksville, Pa.

“For every American who lived through that day, the September 11 attack is seared into our soul," President Trump said during a ceremony at the Pentagon. "It was a day filled with shock, horror, sorrow and righteous fury.”

He added: “For the families who join us, this is your anniversary of personal and permanent loss. It’s the day that has replayed in your memory 1,000 times over: the last kiss, the last phone call, the last time hearing those precious words, 'I love you'."

Fox News’ Greg Norman contributed to this report.