'The View' host Meghan McCain swipes at Trump over POW tweet

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain called out President Trump over his Thursday tweet honoring prisoners of war, or POWs, after previously attacking her father, the late Republican Sen. John McCain, who was a POW during the Vietnam War.

Trump was honoring National Former Prisoner of War Recognition Day when he tweeted: "We honor the more than 500,000 American warriors captured while protecting our way of life. We pay tribute to these Patriots for their unwavering and unrelenting spirit!"

DONALD TRUMP'S FEUD WITH MCCAIN FAMILY ESCALATES: 'I WAS NEVER A FAN'

McCain responded by bringing up Trump's comments in 2015 about her father, who served as a Navy pilot in Vietnam.

“'John McCain is not a 'war hero.' He is a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren't captured, let me tell you,'" she tweeted, quoting Trump's own comment.

"No one has forgotten this is how you honor POW’s," McCain added.

McCain, who died of brain cancer in 2018, was shot down in 1967 during a bombing run over Hanoi and was captured by enemy soldiers. He was tortured and offered release after his captors learned his father was a well-known Navy admiral, but would only accept if other POWs were released, as well. The request was denied.

McCain was released in 1973.

Trump and the late Senator from Arizona had a fragile relationship that was further hindered when McCain broke with the GOP in a "thumbs-down" vote against a measure to repeal ObamaCare in 2017.

Even after his death, Trump has targeted McCain. He waited to lower flags to half-staff following his death, and the White House requested the USS John McCain be hidden from view during Trump's 2019 visit to U.S. troops in Japan.