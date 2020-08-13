'The Office' actor shares racist messages he received after pitching a spinoff for his character Stanley Hudson

An actor on “The Office” shared some incredibly racist and hate-filled responses he received upon setting up a crowdfunding campaign for a proposed spinoff for his character.

Leslie David Baker, best known for playing Stanley Hudson on the U.S. version of the immensely popular NBC sitcom, began a Kickstarter campaign to try and get a spinoff titled “Uncle Stan” off the ground. The proposed spinoff would see his character come out of retirement in Florida and move to Los Angeles to help his nephew run a motorcycle and florist business, much to the dismay of Stanley's soon-to-be-fiancee.

However, after announcing the project, Baker took to Instagram to reveal some of the vile responses he received from racists that were unhappy with him soliciting “The Office” fanbase for money.

“For those of you who don’t believe racism is still alive in the world... here’s the proof,” the actor shared in a caption. “Our goal has simply been to entertain and give the fans a quality series.”

The post comes with two photos that show two different people using alarmingly racist slurs and scolding both Baker for soliciting cash and criticizing the Black community and the Black Lives Matter movement. One user even goes as far as to share old photos of Black people being lynched along with a message using the N-word. Another suggested that Baker would simply take people’s money and run off with it and that the Black community would support the theft because "black people are immune this year."

It’s worth noting that Baker’s Kickstarter campaign, like many, offers extensive tiered rewards for those who donate ranging anywhere from autographed merchandise to a cameo on “Uncle Stanley” should it be made.

“These rants are evidence that there is still a great deal of work that needs to be done here in America regarding racism,” Baker concluded in his caption. “Bigotry and hate will not be allowed to irradicate art or Black people. Enough said.”

As of this writing, the “Uncle Stan" Kickstarter has reached $343,699 of its planned $300,000 goal.