'The Challenge' cast member reportedly in intensive care for heart failure, family asking for support

A cast member from MTV’s “The Challenge,” Vinny Foti, is facing some serious medical issues and is in intensive care at a Las Vegas area hospital, according to a GoFundMe page. His family has started to help cover the father of two’s medical expenses.

In the description for the crowd-funding page, Foti is in the intensive care unit with heart failure. He is reportedly on a ventilator and remains sedated. It notes that the donations will help cover medical expenses and other things needed for his family. The reality star has two children ages two and two months.

According to Us Weekly, Fonti appeared on “Fresh Meat 2” and “The Challenge” in 2010. Years later, he would take part in “The Challenge: Season 20’s Cutthroat” competition as well as Season 22’s “Battle of the Exes.”

Krista Foti updated the GoFundMe page with the latest update on Vinny’s condition. Previously she revealed that another tube went in his lung to drain fluid and remained on a ventilator.

“Thanks again for your prays, tweets, post, likes, babysitter offers and donations. We have a good update today. I went and saw Vinny,” she wrote Sunday. “He’s looking a lot better today, his fever went down to a 100, The fluid is all drained out of his lungs, he moved his hands and opened his eyes even though they were rolled back. That’s a start. He is still in ICU on a ventilator‬. Thanks for all the love.”

Foti’s family did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.