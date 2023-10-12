'The Bear' star Jeremy Allen White ordered to complete daily alcohol testing in child custody battle

Jeremy Allen White must complete daily alcohol testing as part of the child custody agreement with his estranged wife.

"The Bear" star and Addison Timlin agreed on joint custody of their two children, but with one big stipulation – White's sobriety.

From August through the beginning of October, the actor had to test for sobriety twice on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays using a Soberlink device while spending time with the children, according to court documents filed October 10 and obtained by Fox News Digital. On Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays, White was required to test once.

Beginning on October 2, White now has to test twice on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays when he is spending time with the kids. Additionally, on Saturdays he must test twice or three times if the visit is overnight. Sundays require one test from White.

If White is non-compliant, the custody agreement will "immediately terminate."

A representative for White did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Timlin first filed for divorce from White in May. The couple married in 2019 and share two children, Ezer Billie and Dolores Wild.

The two have appeared to be friendly while working out their divorce as they were spotted together enjoying their daughter's soccer game at the end of July.

"They are still separated, but getting along," an insider shared with People magazine at the time. "They love their children and all spend time together. When she filed for divorce, she was upset. Things have settled a bit."

Timlin previously opened up about co-parenting in the wake of the divorce news on Mother's Day.

"Co-parent is not how I pictured it. It is so f--king hard. It is all out covered in s--t crying on the floor kick you in the shins screaming with no sound coming out hard," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "It's not the natural order of things. It can be exhausting but more than anything it can just be so lonely. when something magical happens and you have to tell yourself ‘don’t forget this’ because theres no witness by your side. It’s so painful."

She continued, "being a mom is the only thing I’ve ever wanted and being theirs is just the luckiest most remarkable thing on the planet. Doing it alone has given me more strength and more empathy and more tears than anything else in my life ever has."

White, who gained fame on shows such as "Shameless" and more recently "The Bear," often spent time on set, leaving Timlin to "parent alone a lot," a source previously told People magazine.

"When Jeremy works, she feels emotionally drained," the source added. "There is still a lot of love between them though."

