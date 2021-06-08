Teyana Taylor crowned Maxim’s ‘Sexiest Woman Alive’ becoming first Black woman to top Hot 100 list: ‘Pinch me’

Teyana Taylor made history on Monday when she was announced by Maxim as the publication's "Sexiest Woman Alive."

The "retired" R&B singer and overall fashion and lifestyle magnate, 30, shared the news that she was crowned as the honoree in a lengthy Instagram post explaining the magnitude of topping the 2021 Hot 100 list as the publication’s first-ever Black recipient that also brings with it a lifetime of bragging rights.

"Somebody pinch me!!!!" wrote Taylor, whose career has been an enigma since her mid-teens as Taylor has had her hand in everything from music, television and film, fashion, and is also a highly sought after choreographer and video director.

"As an entrepreneur, wife, a busy mother of two & working behind the lens in my director bag I tend to hide behind my sweats & vintage tees, My ‘Spike Tey’ glasses, and whatever hairstyle I've mustered up that day," Taylor explained on Monday. "So as you can see I don't have much time to be and feel sexy. This particular day was dope because it made me see another side of myself."

The runway model and fitness maven, who famously birthed her first child during a surprise in-home emergency in 2015, explained in her social media post that she began her Maxim photoshoot day by dropping her daughter off at school before arriving at the shoot in sweatpants, an army jacket and a beanie hat with her hair in a mess.

Taylor maintained that it was famed photographer Gilles Bensimon who put her at ease, calling Taylor’s essence "pure" before encouraging her to do the photoshoot just as she came.

"As confused as I was my heart also melted," explained the "Rose In Harlem" songstress. "I say all of this to say in the true words of Audrey Hepburn… 'The beauty of a woman is not in facial mode but the true beauty in a woman is reflected in her soul."

Added the Kanye West protégé: "It is the caring that she lovingly gives the passion that she shows. The beauty of a woman grows with the passing years.' Embrace and love yourselves for who & what you are because only the purest heart shines through."

In her time as a recording artist, Taylor released three studio albums – "VII," "K.T.S.E." and dropped her final solo music project, "The Album" last year – all of which were released under GOOD Music and parent company Def Jam.

Shortly before her 30th birthday in December 2020, the "Coming to America 2" actress broke the news to the entire industry that she was changing course in her life and leaving music behind.

The "Wake Up Love" performer said at the time that she made the decision after feeling as though her work as an artist had gone overlooked.

"I ain’t [gonna] front, in times of feeling super under-appreciated as [an] artist, receiving little to no real push from the ‘machine,’ constantly getting the shorter end of the stick, being overlooked, I mean the list on and on lol …" she wrote in an Instagram post on Dec. 4.

"I’m retiring this chapter of my story with the comfort that I can depart with peace of mind seeing that all the hard work & passion put in was indeed loved & supported somewhere in the world!" Taylor added.

"To all my supporters from day 1 & all my new ones I love you and I thank you for everything & don’t worry … All hustlers have the understanding that when one door closes another will open … either that or I’m pickin da locks petunia!!!," Taylor added.