Terry Bradshaw roundly mocked at hilarious pre- super bowl roast

Joe Montana poked fun at Terry Bradshaw, and at the blizzard bust, at a roast of the former Steeler hosted by the Friars Club and ESPN.



Montana joked that when the former quarterback and broadcaster met his current wife, Tammy, it was “just like the recent storm in New York — she was promised 8 inches and only got 4.”



Host Joel McHale kidded of Bradshaw, who’s been wed four times, “Terry has four rings. One for each championship and marriage.”



Jeff Ross cracked, “You have the heart of a Patriot, the brain of a Seahawk and the hair of an Eagle.”



Comic Rob Riggle joked of Bradshaw’s ’do, “Friar Tuck called and said you can keep that stupid haircut.” The roast aired on ESPN Friday.

Click here for more in The New York Post.