Teri Hatcher flaunts muscles in 'liberating' bikini pic days after 55th birthday

Teri Hatcher feels comfortable in her skin at 55--and she wants her thousands of Instagram followers to know it.

The "Desperate Housewives" star took to Instagram on Tuesday to showcase her trim body in a two-piece bikini. She credited her muscular figure to an eight-week fitness challenge, and the snap was the "after photo" she submitted for the program.

"So why actually post a pic of myself in a bikini? Well, this is my truth and being in this 55-year-old body actually feels liberating. Here's the thing. I've finally figured out how to be comfortable in my own skin," she wrote in the caption.

The actress added: "Maybe not every day but a lot of them. Age allows you to be clear on your purpose and cherish who and what you are grateful for. You have enough age to see the miracle of life and enough youth to revel in that knowledge. You can be vulnerable and strong at the same time.

"You can forgive others and yourself. You are willing to put in the effort to reach a goal...or not. And that's okay. Mostly, you know to make the most of every moment. For me that is sharing joy & positivity, knowledge (sic) I've gained through experience both successes and failures, and helping to lift others up."

The actress also informed her 373,000 Instagram followers that the bikini pic featured "no filters, no makeup, no airburshing (sic)" and "no negativity."

In October, Hatcher discussed her lifestyle choices in an interview with The Daily Mail. The star named healthy eating as a top priority.

"I stay motivated to make good choices, concentrating on eating food that falls into the categories of vegetables, dark leafy greens, fruits, and protein and whole grains," she explained at the time.

The star turned 55 on Dec. 8.