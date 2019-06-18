Cruz blasts John Cusack over tweet some perceived as anti-Semitic

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Tex mocked John Cusack over a tweet some perceived as 'anti-Semitic' Monday, asking if the "Hot Tub Time Machine" star was "one of the freshman trio" of Democratic congresswomen who have previously been criticized.

In a tweet that has since been deleted, Cusack shared a cartoon, writing, "follow the money." The cartoon shows a hand with a Star of David pushing down a group of people along with a Voltaire quote, "To learn who rules over you, simply find out who you are not allowed to criticize."

Shortly after the tweet was deleted, Cusack explained to his followers that he was reacting to "pro Palestinian justice" and that a "bot" was to blame for the post.

"A bot got me," Cusack tweeted. "I thought I was endorsing a pro Palestinian justice retweet - of an earlier post - it came I think from a different source - Shouldn’t Have retweeted."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cruz, who is co-sponsored a resolution denouncing anti-Semitism with Sen. Tim Kaine, D-VA, slammed the actor on Twitter.

"Is John Cusack one of the freshmen trio of Dem women? I’m sensing a pattern..." Cruz tweeted.

The "freshmen trio of Dem women" is likely a reference to Representatives Ilhan Omar, D-Minn, Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY. Omar has been accused of anti-Semitism on Twitter and with remarks in condemnation of Israel. Tlaib has been repeatedly seen with pro-Hezbollah activists and stirred up controversy while reflecting on the Holocaust as bringing her "comfort" due to her Palestinian ancestors she claims welcomed Jewish refugees during and after WWII.