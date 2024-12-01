Expand / Collapse search
Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce pressured to propose after Josh Allen gets engaged to Hailee Steinfeld

Swift supported Kelce at his game Friday as she wraps up her Eras Tour

Caroline Thayer By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
Taylor Swift's boyfriend, NFL-star tight end Travis Kelce, is positioned to be the quarterback's best asset, not competition. 

But that all changed over the weekend, when Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen announced his engagement to popstar and actress Hailee Steinfeld, making them football's newest dynamic duo.

Kelce innocuously congratulated the couple in the comments section of their joint Instagram post which provoked users to speculate when he'd be dropping to a knee for Swift. 

Kelce's "Congratulations!!!" comment, which generated over 11,000 likes, also produced nearly 150 comments, many of which suggested Kelce be the "next" to propose. 

Taylor Swift in a red outfit puts her hands up in the air looking shocked split Travis Kelce in his white Chiefs jersey looks angry

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce might have just been knocked down from their spot as the hottest Hollywood/NFL couple by newly engaged Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld. (Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management/Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

"Your move bro," one user wrote. "You next," several people commented. "Ok, will you be next? the world is looking forward to it…" a person asked. "The couple in this picture is the Temu version of you and your future wife @taylorswift," another joked.

Taylor Swift in black sunglasses looks slightly up and smirks at boyfriend Travis Kelce wearing a Gucci bucket hat at the US OPEN

Although it's unclear when Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce officially started dating, the popstar has said by the time she was photographed at one of his football games in September 2023, they were already a couple.  (TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

Others marveled at the insanity of the comments section, including one fervent defender who wrote, "He should be able to congratulate his friend without people acting crazy," and later, "Very weird and invasive, stop bothering him he just congratulated his friend."

A representative for Kelce did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. 

Swift, who is pals with Steinfeld, also liked the post. 

Swift took her relationship with Kelce public in September 2023, after the "Bad Blood" singer attended one of his games at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. "By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple," she told TIME of their relationship timeline. "I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date."

Swift was shown over a dozen times on camera during that game, and has continued to be shown frequently at all subsequent events she's attended.

Nearing the end of her Eras Tour, Swift was accompanied by her father, Scott, and Kelce's mother, Donna, to watch the Chiefs defeat the Las Vegas Raiders on Friday.

Taylor Swift in a red jacket walks in front of Donna Kelce in a black jacket with red designs in front of Scott Swift in a Kansas City Chiefs jacket

Taylor Swift is accompanied by Donna Kelce and her father Scott Swift at Arrowhead Stadium to watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Las Vegas Raiders. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift cheers animatedly for the Chiefs as she sits beside her father Scott Swift, who is seated next to Donna Kelce in a box

An animated Taylor Swift cheered for the Kansas City Chiefs from the comfort of a box with Scott Swift and Donna Kelce. (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Since the couple began dating, there have been rumors the relationship is manufactured for publicity purposes. Although Mark Donovan, president of the Kansas City Chiefs, refuted that narrative in late November.

"I’d love to say that it was a marketing strategy, but it is an authentic relationship, and we’re happy to have it, and it’s been nothing but good for us," he said on CNBC’s "Squawk Box." "I think the best thing I can say about the whole relationship… and the impacts it's had on us, is Taylor Swift is an authentic member of the Kansas City Chiefs kingdom. She's an authentic fan. And that matters to our fans and our fanbase, and it matters to us, and we've tried to respect that."

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer and LinkedIn. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

