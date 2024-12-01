Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce pressured to propose after Josh Allen gets engaged to Hailee Steinfeld

Taylor Swift's boyfriend, NFL-star tight end Travis Kelce, is positioned to be the quarterback's best asset, not competition.

But that all changed over the weekend, when Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen announced his engagement to popstar and actress Hailee Steinfeld, making them football's newest dynamic duo.

Kelce innocuously congratulated the couple in the comments section of their joint Instagram post which provoked users to speculate when he'd be dropping to a knee for Swift.

Kelce's "Congratulations!!!" comment, which generated over 11,000 likes, also produced nearly 150 comments, many of which suggested Kelce be the "next" to propose.

TAYLOR SWIFT, TRAVIS KELCE HAVE 'AUTHENTIC' RELATIONSHIP DESPITE 'MARKETING STRATEGY' RUMORS: CHIEFS PRESIDENT

"Your move bro," one user wrote. "You next," several people commented. "Ok, will you be next? the world is looking forward to it…" a person asked. "The couple in this picture is the Temu version of you and your future wife @taylorswift," another joked.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Others marveled at the insanity of the comments section, including one fervent defender who wrote, "He should be able to congratulate his friend without people acting crazy," and later, "Very weird and invasive, stop bothering him he just congratulated his friend."

A representative for Kelce did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Swift, who is pals with Steinfeld, also liked the post.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW INSTAGRAM

Swift took her relationship with Kelce public in September 2023, after the "Bad Blood" singer attended one of his games at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. "By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple," she told TIME of their relationship timeline. "I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date."

Swift was shown over a dozen times on camera during that game, and has continued to be shown frequently at all subsequent events she's attended.

Nearing the end of her Eras Tour, Swift was accompanied by her father, Scott, and Kelce's mother, Donna, to watch the Chiefs defeat the Las Vegas Raiders on Friday.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Since the couple began dating, there have been rumors the relationship is manufactured for publicity purposes. Although Mark Donovan, president of the Kansas City Chiefs, refuted that narrative in late November.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP