Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce spent Thanksgiving in Nashville with their families: report

The gathering reportedly happened before Swift attended the Kansas City Chiefs game on Black Friday

By Emily Trainham Fox News
Published
Taylor Swift's dad approves of Travis Kelce in conversation with plane seatmate Video

Taylor Swift's dad approves of Travis Kelce in conversation with plane seatmate

TikTok user and travel agent Taylor Moore shared details of her plane ride next to Taylor Swift's dad, including his proud papa moments and approval of Travis Kelce

For Taylor Swift, it seems like there's no place like home for the holidays.

The pop star took a break from her "Eras" tour to spend some quality time with boyfriend Travis Kelce and both of their families as they got together at her parents' home in Nashville for Thanksgiving, People shared.

Swift's parents, Scott and Andrea, hosted the holiday in their Nashville home, a source told the outlet. Swift brought Kelce along to spend time with her family, and Kelce's own family was in attendance as well.

A photo of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly spent Thanksgiving in Nashville with their families. (TheStewartofNY/GC Images)

"Taylor and her family were excited to host the Kelces this year," the source told People. The insider also claimed that Kelce's brother, Jason, flew into Nashville with his wife Kylie and their three daughters.

"It was very festive and special," the source shared.

It was also noted that "It's the first Thanksgiving they celebrated together." Last year, though Swift and Kelce were dating, she was in South America on the international leg of her tour.

Representatives for Swift and Kelce did not return Fox News Digital's immediate request for comment.

Taylor Swift in a sparkly dress on stage looks to her right as she sings in the rain

Taylor Swift returns to her "Eras" tour this Friday after a short break. (John Shearer/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

The couple didn't stay in Nashville long – on Friday, they traveled back to Kansas City, where Swift watched Kelce help the Chiefs defeat the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium.

The singer was photographed entering the stadium with Kelce's mother, Donna. She was sporting a red Louis Vuitton quarter zip with black pants and black boots. She was also wearing a diamond necklace with Travis’ No. 87.   

Taylor Swift in a red jacket walks in front of Donna Kelce in a black jacket with red designs in front of Scott Swift in a Kansas City Chiefs jacket

Taylor Swift walks into the stadium alongside Donna Kelce prior to the Chiefs game against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Nov. 29, 2024, in Kansas City, Missouri. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The duo walking in together follows Donna’s previous comments made earlier this month during an appearance on the "Today" show, where she expressed doubt that Swift would be in attendance because of her "busy" schedule. 

"I don’t think so," Donna said at the time. "She’s kind of busy right now. She still has her tour to do." 

Donna said in the same interview that the family did not have set dinner plans for Thanksgiving, as Kelce was preparing for Friday’s game. 

Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce

Taylor Swift accompanied Travis Kelce's mother, Donna, to Friday's game after reportedly spending Thanksgiving together. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

"I am going to be at a football game. Travis is playing the day after Thanksgiving," she said with a smile. "You know, football is always the holidays. Football’s family." 

Swift spent the week before Thanksgiving performing in Toronto, playing several shows as she prepares to finish her record-breaking "Eras" tour.

From Dec. 6-8, she'll close out the tour with three final concerts.

Taylor Swift wearing blue bodysuit and jacket on stage

Taylor Swift's final three shows for her "Eras" tour happen this weekend in Vancouver. (TAS2024/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, fans of the famous couple are pressuring Kelce to propose.

Over the weekend, the tight end commented on an Instagram post by fellow NFL star Josh Allen, the quarterback for the Buffalo Bills, who announced his engagement to actress Hailee Steinfeld.

He left a simple "Congratulations!" to the couple, but the comment gained over 200 comments, with many people urging him to follow in Allen's footsteps and ask Swift to marry him.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift share a kiss

Several fans urged Travis Kelce to propose to Taylor Swift over the weekend. (Gotham/GC Images)

"Your move bro," one person told him. Others told him that he and Swift would be next.

Swift and Kelce went public with their relationship last September, when she attended a Kansas City Chiefs game. She's said that they were officially a couple at that time, but neither of them have explicitly shared when they got together.

