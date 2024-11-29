Taylor Swift arrives with Donna Kelce to stadium for Chiefs’ Black Friday matchup despite ‘busy’ schedule

Taylor Swift is home for the holidays.

The international pop star was photographed arriving at Arrowhead Stadium with Donna Kelce ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Friday.

Her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, is playing in the NFL’s second-ever game on Black Friday.

Swift, 34, was sporting a red Louis Vuitton quarter zip with black pants and black boots. She was also wearing a diamond necklace with Travis’ No. 87.

The duo walking in together follows Donna Kelce’s previous comments made earlier this month during an appearance on the "TODAY Show" where she expressed doubt that Swift would be in attendance because of her "busy" schedule.

"I don’t think so," Donna said at the time. "She’s kind of busy right now. She still has her tour to do."

Donna said in the same interview that the family did not have set dinner plans for Thanksgiving, as Kelce prepares for Friday’s game.

"I am going to be at a football game. Travis is playing the day after Thanksgiving," she said with a smile. "You know, football is always the holidays. Football’s family."

Swift has been absent from the Chiefs’ last two games, including their first loss of the season against the Buffalo Bills in Week 11, as she nears the end of her "Eras Tour" in Canada.

Her last show was at the Rogers Centre in Toronto on Saturday. She’ll be on break until her next show in Vancouver on Dec. 6.