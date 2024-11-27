Travis Kelce jokes that Jason and Kylie should 'go for the starting five' after announcement of 4th child

Jason and Kylie Kelce recently announced that they are expecting their fourth daughter.

The couple share three daughters - Wyatt Elizabeth, 5, Elliotte Ray, 3, and Bennett Llewellyn, 21 months old.

Jason said that their next daughter might be the last child for the couple during a recent episode of "New Heights."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Obviously super excited, I just love my daughters so much. The fact that we are going to be getting another one is beyond exciting. I think, you know, we’ll see, this might be it, might be the last hurrah," Jason said.

Jason’s brother, Travis, is very happy for his brother but jokingly suggested they should go for one more child.

"Yeah, I think, I think four beautiful little girls is very magical. You can always go for the starting five, though… [and], just go for … field an infield!" Travis said.

Jason said that going for five kids was Kylie’s original plan.

JASON KELCE RECALLS WRESTLEMANIA 40 EXPERIENCE, COMMENTS ON PRO WRESTLING BEING 'FAKE'

"Before we started having (kids), I always said three and Kylie said five, but I don’t know that she is feeling that anymore. I think she is like, ‘Ok, I have had mine, I’m done,’" Jason responded.

"It's a lot of work. I can only imagine. Especially back to back to back like that. ... [I'm] excited to meet a new little, little baby niece. It'll be beautiful, man," Travis said.

Jason said he just wants the baby to come out happy and healthy and that he is excited to add another child to "our already chaotic household."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In addition to the Kelce household becoming more chaotic, the former Philadelphia Eagles great announced last week that he would be hosting a late-night show on ESPN during an appearance with Jimmy Kimmel.

The first four episodes of "They Call It Late Night With Jason Kelce" will be broadcast in front of a live audience at Union Transfer in Philadelphia.

The first episode will be taped the evening of Jan. 3 and will be broadcast the following morning at 1 a.m. ET. ESPN will record four more shows, and the final broadcast is scheduled for Feb. 1.

Fox News' Ryan Morik contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.