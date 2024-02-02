Taylor Swift plays Sandy from 'Grease' in throwback photos shared by childhood co-star

Taylor Swift was seen starring as Sandy from "Grease" in throwback photos shared by her childhood co-star.

On Thursday, actor Tobin Mitnick, 36, posted a slideshow of images in which he was seen playing Danny Zuko opposite the 34-year-old pop star as Sandy Olsson in a June 2000 production of the hit Broadway musical.

"Thank you mom for digging these pics of @taylorswift and I harmonizing like buttah on summer nights twenty five years ago out of storage," Mitnick wrote in the caption.

"Also trav the note is an f-sharp if youre interested," he added in a shout-out to Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce.

In the first photo, Swift was clad in a white cardigan, light blue top and white shorts with her hair tied back in a ponytail while Mitnick wore a black leather jacket and black pants.

The pair leaned against each other's backs and beamed at the camera while Mitnick pointed a finger up at the sky.

Swift was seen turning her head to smile at Mitnick in the second snap. The third image captured Swift as Sandy after her makeover at the end of the musical.

The 12-time Grammy Award winner was seen wearing a curly blonde wig and a strapless black top as she danced next to Mitnick, who sported a black T-shirt and black pants.

"Grease" follows Sandy, a wholesome Australian exchange student who falls in love with the rebellious leader of the local "greaser" gang, Danny, while on vacation over the summer. After Sandy unexpectedly transfers to Danny's high school, the two attempt to resume their summer romance.

The musical's original Broadway production debuted in 1972 and "Grease" was later adapted into a hit movie starring Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta.

Mitnick, who hails from Swift's native Pennsylvania, is also a comedian and the author of the 2023 book "Must Love Trees: An Unconventional Guide."

Swift has yet to appear on Broadway, but she was seen belting out the lyrics to one of Sandy's most famous songs from "Grease" in a 2016 video shared by her friend Gigi Hadid.

In the clip that the model posted on Snapchat, Swift sang along as Julianne Hough performed Sandy's solo "Hopelessly Devoted to You" on FOX's "Grease: Live."