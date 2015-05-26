Expand / Collapse search
Published
May 2, 2016

Taylor Swift donates $50G of song proceeds to NYC schools

By | Associated Press
New York City's official booster Taylor Swift has donated $50,000 to the city's public schools.

The city tourism bureau tapped Swift as "global welcome ambassador" last year even though critics noted she was a recent transplant to New York.

Some also complained that her song "Welcome to New York" from the album "1989" was bland and lifeless.

Swift responded by announcing last October that she would donate proceeds from the single to the city's schools.

A spokeswoman for the city Department of Education said Tuesday that Swift has now given $50,000.

Spokeswoman Devora Kaye says the department is "deeply appreciative of this kind gesture."

A publicist for Swift says the singer will continue to donate additional proceeds she receives from the single "Welcome to New York" to the city's schools.