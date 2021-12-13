Taylor Swift defends joint birthday party with 'Licorice Pizza' star Alana Haim: 'We tested everyone'

Taylor Swift isn't letting the coronavirus pandemic get her down on her special day.

The pop star turned 32 on Monday and celebrated with a close friend of hers, HAIM band member and "Licorice Pizza" star Alana Haim, who will turn 30 on Wednesday, just days after receiving her first Golden Globe nomination for starring in the comedy.

Swift gave fans a peek at their party by sharing two pics on social media.

In the first pic, the two singers danced with one another, as well as what seemed to be a sizable group of people. A disco ball could be seen hanging from the ceiling.

In the second shot, Swift and Haim embraced behind a pair of matching birthday cakes.

"*Don’t say it, don’t say it OKAY I’m saying it:* I’M FEELIN 32," Swift wrote in the caption of the photos, referencing "22," one of her most popular hits. "And Alana is feeling 30."

The singer then took an opportunity to get out ahead of critics and explain that despite the ongoing pandemic, she and Haim partied safely.

"Don’t worry we tested everyone!" add the star. "Thank you so much for the birthday wishes, I love you all so much."

It's a big week for Haim, between her birthday and her Golden Globe nomination, which could put her on track to secure an Oscar nomination as well.

In "Licorice Pizza," directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, Alana stars as a young woman in the throes of young love in the San Fernando Valley in the early 1970s. She stars opposite Cooper Hoffman, son of the late Philip Seymour Hoffman.

The film also features Bradley Cooper, Tom Waits, Maya Rudolph, Sean Penn and Benny Safdie.

Haim's sisters and bandmates Este and Danielle also have roles in the film.

Swift, on the other hand, is still riding the success of the re-release of her album "Red," which saw her 10-minute version of "All Too Well" hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming the longest song to do so.