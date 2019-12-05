Taylor Swift announces Christmas track dropping after writing new song over the weekend

Taylor Swift surprised fans by revealing she’s about to drop a Christmas song just in time for the holiday season.

The 29-year-old “Cats” actress took to Twitter on Thursday morning to announce the news with a funny video that appropriately features her pets.

“OK, I know this is pretty wild, but I’ve just written a Christmas song,” she says, speaking directly to the camera. “I feel like it’s weird to just like wait a year to put it out… so… I don’t know what to do. I don’t have anyone to ask right now except for…”

TAYLOR SWIFT'S NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 'MISS AMERICANA' WILL BE A 'RAW AND EMOTIONALLY REVEALING LOOK' AT HER LIFE

With that, she puts the camera in front of her three cats and asks them whether or not she should release a Christmas track. Being cats, they all react with utter indifference to both her question and presence.

Fortunately, it seems the star is pushing forward with the release anyway.

“When in doubt, ask the itty bitty pretty kitty committee. When they shun you with silence, ambivalence, and judgmental brush offs... just put the song out anyway. NEW XMAS SONG AND VIDEO (made from home videos 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦) OUT TONIGHT,” the tweet over the video reads.

According to “Good Morning America,” which first reported the news, Swift wrote the track over the weekend, meaning she had to then record it in less than a week.

TAYLOR SWIFT GRACES BRITISH VOGUE COVER, TALKS PATH TO SUCCESS: 'I WORKED AS HARD AS I COULD'

As People notes, Swift grew up on a 15-acre Christmas tree farm in Pennsylvania, which, given the note about home videos, will likely come into play in the upcoming track. The track will mark the artist’s first foray into holiday music since “The Taylor Swift Holiday Collection” limited release EP she launched in Oct. 2007.

In a 2013 interview released by her then-music company, Big Machine, the outlet notes that she talked about what the holiday season means to her.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I really love Christmas, I wish it was all year round, just like for the feeling that everybody has. Everybody’s buying gifts for each other and there’s sort of a feeling about it. But I think that the fact that I love it so much is probably because I grew up on a Christmas tree farm.”