American Music Awards: Taylor Swift urges fans to vote in midterm elections as she wins artist of the year

Days after breaking her long-standing silence on discussing politics, Taylor Swift took the stage at the 2018 American Music Awards Tuesday, where she urged fans to vote in the upcoming midterm elections.

"This award and every single award given out tonight were voted on by the people," the 28-year-old popstar said while accepting the Artist of the Year award, Swift's third win of the night.

She continued: "And you know what else is voted on by the people is the midterm elections on Nov. 6. Get out and vote. I love you guys."

On Sunday, Swift broke her political silence with a social media message, slamming Republican Senate candidate Marsha Blackburn, currently a state congresswoman.

"As much as I have in the past and would like to continue voting for women in office, I cannot support Marsha Blackburn," she told her 112 million Instagram followers. "Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me."

Swift said the congresswoman "voted against equal pay for women. She voted against the Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which attempts to protect women from domestic violence, stalking, and date rape. She believes businesses have a right to refuse service to gay couples. She also believes they should not have the right to marry."

"These are not MY Tennessee values," the "Fearless" singer added, noting that she will be voting for Democrat Phil Bredesen for the Senate, and also for Rep. Jim Cooper, a Democrat who's running for re-election.

Swift, who also took home awards for Tour of the Year and Best Pop/Rock Album for "Reputation," kicked off the American Music Awards with a non-political performance of her hit song "I Did Something Bad."

The star—who switched out of her red carpet look, which featured a silver mirrored mini dress with matching thigh-high boots, for a sparkly black-and-red bodysuit—was joined by more than a dozen dancers for her performance while a large snake hovered behind her.

Following Swift's rare political statement over the weekend, new voter registration surged, according to data obtained by Fox News from Vote.org, which showed that new voter registration spiked both nationwide and in the star's home state of Tennessee.

Kamari Guthrie, the director of communications for Vote.org, told BuzzFeed News that the organization was “up to 65,000 registrations in a single 24-hour period” since Swift’s post.

"Taylor's post has helped bring out young voters: a majority of new registrations since Sunday have been from people between 18 and 29 years old (about 64K out of the 105K total new registrations),” Vote.org said in a statement regarding Swift’s Instagram post.

“We're especially happy to see that because we know voting is habit-forming; statistically, a young person who votes in 2018 is 55 percent more likely to vote again in 2020.”

Fox News' Kathleen Joyce and The Associated Press contributed to this report.