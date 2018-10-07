Tatum O'Neal reveals she survived multiple sexual assaults when she was young, slams Donald Trump

Actress Tatum O’Neal revealed that she is a survivor of multiple sexual assaults in an impassioned social media post condemning Donald Trump’s treatment of Brett Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford.

The star, known for being the youngest actress to win an Oscar for her role in “Paper Moon” at age 10, took to Instagram to reveal that she’s survived multiple assaults since the time she was young.

“I am a woman and i have been sexually assaulted more than once !! It was not my fault when i was 5, 6 12 , 13 , 15. - All by older men who i thought were safe,” she wrote. “I rarely have known safety and was always blamed for for the assaults and,my loudness, and curiosity.”

The star noted that it took 55 years for her to understand how to talk about her experience and advocate for herself. Although she did not name her attackers, she went on to note that President Trump’s recent condemnation of Blasey Ford inspired her to take action.

“To see the president of US.Mock a woman, let alone a sexual assault victim. We’ve sunk to a depth of depravity that I never thought the president of the United States could ever sink to you,” she wrote. “With uproarious laughter for someone who was assaulted at 15 years old. Whether it was 35 years ago to a 75-year-old man at 15 I remember everything!!”

She continued: “There are people will say, I had it coming or it was probably my fault. Or I deserved it -that’s what America has come to you now. Together we fight on for the empathy, and kindness towards one another, whatever your preferences are , whether you’re black or white or conservative or liberal we are Americans and we should always fight for people who have had trauma or who have suffered, and never hurt others for whatever reason. I’ve never seen such a dark time in our country.”

As previously reported, Trump commented on Blasey Ford’s story during a recent rally in Mississippi, mocking her spotty memory on the events in question.

"'How did you get home?' 'I don't remember.' 'How did you get there?' 'I don't remember.' 'Where is the place?' 'I don't remember.' 'How many years ago was it?' 'I don't know,’” he said.