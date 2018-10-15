Tara Reid removed from flight before takeoff: report

Tara Reid was pulled off a flight before takeoff on Monday, according to a report.

The "Last Sharknado" star, 42, was aboard a Delta flight from LAX to NYC when she complained about being given the wrong seat and not getting a pillow, TMZ reported.

Per the outlet, Reid thought she was seated next to the window. Flight attendants reportedly then attempted to diffuse the situation, but the pilot announced he was turning the plane around — which had already pushed back from the gate — due to a customer service issue.

A rep for Reid had no comment when reached by Fox News.

A spokesperson for Delta confirmed to Fox News that "Delta flight 613 from Los Angeles to New York JFK-International returned to the gate, prior to takeoff, due to a customer disturbance on board."

"Delta apologizes to the remaining customers for the inconvenience and appreciates their patience as the situation was resolved," the spokesperson continued, noting that "the flight redeparted for New York following a short delay."

In a video obtained by TMZ, a flight attendant was seen talking to a woman identified as Reid, telling her that he'd gather all of her belongings and meet her "right out here with the captain."

Reid then was seen getting up from her seat — with a small dog in one arm — and walking down the aisle of the plane.

According to the celebrity gossip site, authorities were not called since Reid complied, and she was put on an alternate flight.

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report.