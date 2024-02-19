Sydney Sweeney, Megan Fox, Lainey Wilson heat up the People's Choice Awards red carpet

The People's Choice Awards was full of celebrities showing off their outfits, new hairstyles and tapping into their wild side with animal-print looks.

Jennifer Aniston opted for a little black dress as she took the stage to present the People's Choice's Icon award to her longtime friend, Adam Sandler.

Aniston, 55, wore a strapless black number, with black heels and dainty gold jewelry.

Sydney Sweeney attended the award show in Los Angeles on Sunday night with her "Anyone But You" co-star, Glen Powell. The "Euphoria" actress wore a form-fitting, red gown that featured a deep-plunging neckline.

The 26-year-old actress paired her dress with red heels and a dark, smokey eye look.

Megan Fox debuted a new look at the People's Choice Awards while presenting an award with Sofia Vergara's ex-husband, Joe Manganiello.

Fox wore a white, sequined gown with a black choker necklace that flowed down her back. The "Jennifer's Body" star debuted a light pink hairstyle with dark roots.

She tied the look together with a statement necklace and a bright red lip.

Fox took to Instagram on Monday to share that her look was inspired by her character in the film, "Jennifer's Body."

"jennifer’s prom dress x final fantasy cosplay (cursed bride edition)," Megan captioned the post with pictures from her look at the People's Choice Awards, along with a still from the movie of her character in her prom dress.

In the 2009 film, Fox portrayed a possessed high school cheerleader who took vengeance on boys.

Lainey Wilson tapped into her wild side as she wore her signature bell-bottoms in a bold, animal print. The "Heart Like A Truck" singer also sported a black cowboy hat.

Wilson changed into black pants, a black cropped top and a black and red embellished jacket later in the night. Wilson posed for a photo with Sweeney and Powell during the award show.

Carmen Electra sported a snake-inspired look at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Sunday night. Electra's halter-top style dress was made to look like a snake. Carmen's gown consisted of purple and green sequins that mimicked the skin of a snake.

Her hair was slicked back in a low ponytail, showing off her dramatic eye look.

Heidi Klum wore a short black dress with a long white train that featured a black and white bow on Sunday night. Klum wore a statement piece around her neck which consisted of several pearl necklaces.

The "America's Got Talent" judge paired the gown with sheer black tights and black pumps.

"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Kyle Richards stunned in a mini, green gown at the People's Choice Awards. The reality star's form-fitting dress featured a plunging neckline and a small train.

Richards paired the look with nude heels and her hair styled straight.