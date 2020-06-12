‘Sweet Home Sextuplets’ parents Courtney and Eric Waldrop on importance of faith and family: ‘We lean on God’

Since welcoming sextuplets -- Blu, Layke, Rawlings, Rayne, Rivers, and Tag -- in 2017, Courtney and Eric Waldrop have had a lot on their plate.

The Alabama-based family, who also have three older sons, Saylor, Wales, and Bridge, are back for Season 3 of their reality TV show, "Sweet Home Sextuplets," and the family craziness is just getting started.

The parents spoke with Fox News about how they're coping amid the coronavirus pandemic while living in their temporary mobile home, what to expect in the upcoming new episodes, and why their faith has really given them the strength to get through every day.

"It has been a challenge for sure," Courtney admitted about having all nine kids home at the same time. "When school permanently closed down and the big boys come home and I still have six 2-year-olds. I'm trying to do everything on top of school work. It's a lot for sure."

"We're used to having a lot of people over," explained Eric. "When we did the quarantine, we didn't allow anybody over. I continued to still go to work because I was an essential business."

To make matters just tad bit more stressful, the Waldrops decided to expand their home before the pandemic since they were "busting" out of it with all the kids. That meant moving into a temporary mobile home while construction was happening.

"We're going on seven months now and we've still not completed this renovation," Courtney said.

But Eric is thankful they have a roof over their heads and even though it's cramped, the family is taking it one day at a time. He believes their faith has really given them the strength they didn't even know they had.

"Our faith and trust in God is what gets us through every day," Eric described. "It's what got us through since really the beginning of this journey of finding out we were having sextuplets."

"If it wasn't for our faith, we wouldn't be sitting right here right now. There's no question about it," he added. "That's a huge part of mine and Courtney's life and we instill that in our kids and we lean on God and our faith to get us through every day, for sure."

"Sweet Home Sextuplets" premieres Tuesday, June 16 at 10 pm ET on TLC.